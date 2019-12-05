Hyland and TECH CORPS Partner to Create Computer Science Lessons for Schools During CSEdWeek

CLEVELAND, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading content services provider, partnered with TECH CORPS, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring students have access to computer science programs, to create a series of computer science lessons for students to support Computer Science Education Week (CSEdWeek), Dec. 9-15. CSEdWeek is an annual event designed to inspire students to expand their technology skills and raise awareness of the importance of computer science education. Nearly 10,000 students in Ohio, Kansas, Delaware and Missouri will benefit from Hyland's collaborative effort with TECH CORPS, receiving fun and interactive technology lessons throughout the week.

"We wanted to develop a set of lessons that encouraged all teachers, regardless of their technology background, to get involved in CSEdWeek," said Lisa M. Chambers, TECH CORPS national executive director. "Hyland has been a great supporter of our work for many years and we are so happy that they agreed to partner with us on this effort."

Schools participating in CSEdWeek will:

Receive computer science lesson plans suited for elementary, middle and high school students

Build foundational computer science and coding skills to spark students' interest in the technology education and related career paths

Connect with Hyland employees from multiple departments to learn about different careers in technology

"We are thrilled to work with TECH CORPS to support its mission of making computer science education accessible to all students," said Caitlin Nowlin, technical outreach program manager at Hyland. "During this week, 46 employees will connect with students of all ages, both in the classroom and virtually, to help them learn about technology and build essential skills that will serve them in educational endeavors and future careers."

Along with participating in events like CSEdWeek, Hyland is committed to supporting programs that teach computer science education to help students develop technology skills for the future – while also giving employees the opportunity to give back. Over the years, Hyland has grown its tech outreach programs, which include Hy-Tech Camps, Hy-Tech Clubs, Hackathons and High School Innovation Showdowns to introduce students to a range of technology topics, spark creativity and learn how to code.

For more information, visit CSEdWeek.org or follow #CSEdWeek on social media.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com.

About TECH CORPS:

TECH CORPS is a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring K-12 students have equal access to Computer Science (CS) and Information Technology (IT) programs, skills and resources that enhance early learning and prepare them for college and career. TECH CORPS develops technology programs and deploys tech-savvy talent to assist K-12 schools and youth-serving organizations across the country. Over the years, partners such as JPMorgan Chase, Nordson Corporation, Progressive Insurance and Cognizant have provided TECH CORPS with the fuel to deliver much-needed technology resources to K-12 students and teachers. Since 1995, more than 15,000 TECH CORPS volunteers have shared their time and talents assisting schools and nonprofit organizations in their communities. TECH CORPS was founded in 1995 by Gary Beach, Publisher Emeritus of CIO Magazine and author of The U.S. Technology Skills Gap. Visit TECH CORPS on the web at www.techcorps.org, @techcorps_org or www.facebook.com/techcorps.national

Media contact:

Megan Larsen

+1 440-788-4988

megan.larsen@hyland.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyland-and-tech-corps-partner-to-create-computer-science-lessons-for-schools-during-csedweek-300970317.html

SOURCE Hyland