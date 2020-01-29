Hyland Healthcare Demonstrates Enhanced Interoperability at Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE) Connectathon

CLEVELAND, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2020 IHE North American Connectathon in Cleveland, Hyland Healthcare successfully demonstrated the interoperability of its OnBase Healthcare Content Services platform and its suite of enterprise imaging solutions including, Acuo vendor neutral archive (VNA), NilRead enterprise and diagnostic viewer, and PACSgear Capture and Connectivity Suite. Hyland's enterprise imaging tools help healthcare providers capture, manage, view and share both digital imaging and communications in medicine (DICOM) and visible light images with all clinical stakeholders throughout the enterprise and beyond. Hyland's vendor-neutral and standards-based technology ensures medical images can be captured and consolidated, regardless of originating system, and connected to core clinical systems, such as an electronic medical record (EMR), for quick access and viewing in context of other vital patient information.

The IHE North American Connectathon is the healthcare industry's largest, most rigorous interoperability testing event. The Hyland team and hundreds of other industry leaders gathered for the weeklong event to collaborate and test implementations of IHE profiles and other world-class healthcare IT standards.

The Hyland IHE actors were part of more than two hundred successful tests that were performed against other vendors and graded by independent IHE monitors. The interoperability actors and profiles are embedded in numerous Hyland products.

The actors tested this year included:

PACS Scan Mobile as an XDS source – PACS Scan Mobile excels in the middle of the workflow. A physician can use PACS Scan Mobile to capture images, associate the images with patient demographic data and store it to an XDS (Cross-enterprise Document Sharing) standards-based repository. This allows images to be available for query both within the organization and between organizations.

– PACS Scan Mobile excels in the middle of the workflow. A physician can use PACS Scan Mobile to capture images, associate the images with patient demographic data and store it to an XDS (Cross-enterprise Document Sharing) standards-based repository. This allows images to be available for query both within the organization and between organizations. OnBase integrated source repository – This solution provides the foundation for all content services needs, allowing organizations to capture and manage clinical and business documents and connect them to core applications to streamline access and workflows.

– This solution provides the foundation for all content services needs, allowing organizations to capture and manage clinical and business documents and connect them to core applications to streamline access and workflows. Acuo repository and registry – These components of the Acuo VNA provide standards-based enterprise access to medical images, photos and documents regardless of viewing application – offering independence from proprietary archives and streamlining clinical workflows.

– These components of the Acuo VNA provide standards-based enterprise access to medical images, photos and documents regardless of viewing application – offering independence from proprietary archives and streamlining clinical workflows. NilRead enterprise and diagnostic viewer – Hyland's NilRead enterprise and diagnostic viewer is a true zero-footprint solution that provides anytime, anywhere image access and viewing to enhance clinical efficiency and quality of care. The viewer also provides a comprehensive suite of advanced clinical visualization and interpretation tools – from 3D rendering to curved planar formatting – allowing radiologists and other imaging specialists to read medical images remotely on any FDA-approved diagnostic quality display.

Hyland Healthcare has continued to invest in Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) and successfully tested several FHIR 4.0.1 integration profiles — including Mobile access to Health Documents (MDH) — at the Connectathon. The company also tested XDS and cross-community gateway-related profiles with newly added support for Cross Community Fetch (XCF). In the Patient Care Coordination domain, testing was performed for Query for Existing Data for Mobile (QEDm) and Cross-Enterprise Basic eReferral Workflow, which is an extension of the XDW Cross-Enterprise Document Workflow (XBeR-WD) profile. Hyland's emerging Web-based Image Access (WIA) profile support (e.g. DICOMweb - QIDO-RS, WADO-RS) was also verified as both an imaging document consumer via its NilRead product and an imaging document responder via Acuo VNA.

"Another successful year of testing at the Connectathon is a motivating, meaningful way to demonstrate our commitment to innovation and enhancing interoperability across our large suite of healthcare solutions," said Razvan Atanasiu, CTO of Hyland Healthcare. "With interoperability at the core of Hyland Healthcare's architecture, customers can realize their potential for secure and efficient sharing of data and images, helping them compete in a rapidly-evolving healthcare environment."

Hyland Healthcare will also be participating in the Interoperability Showcase at the 2020 HIMSS conference in March.

Visit Hyland.com/Healthcare to learn how organizations can leverage Hyland Healthcare products to securely exchange information electronically, accelerate processes and increase cross-industry collaboration.

