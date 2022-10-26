Hyland names industry veteran Chris McLaughlin Chief Revenue Officer

New role to drive Hyland's sales, marketing, revenue operations and revenue growth efforts

CLEVELAND, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading content services provider, has named industry veteran Chris McLaughlin its new chief revenue officer.

The role was designed to meet the demands of Hyland's rapid global expansion, and McLaughlin will play an essential role in ensuring Hyland's growing customer base seizes upon the full advantages of Hyland's portfolio of solutions – including Hyland's cloud platforms and SaaS-first solutions.

As part of his more than two decades in content services, McLaughlin spent the last six years at cloud-native and SaaS providers – first at Nuxeo, a provider of cloud-native content services and digital asset management platforms, before and during Hyland's acquisition of that company in early 2021, and later at LumApps.

That cloud-native and SaaS experience followed McLaughlin's nearly 20 years leading global teams at FileNet, EMC Documentum and Thunderhead, key experience to his new role as Hyland aggressively expands its international business. His extensive cross-discipline experience will add value to the transformative work Hyland is undertaking in its sales and marketing teams to address significant change in customer buying behavior.

"I'm excited to join Hyland, a company I've long observed and admired in my time in the industry, at a key point in its evolution as a market leader," McLaughlin said. "Hyland has achieved that position by consistently innovating, and the company has the best products in the market today, positioning it well to help its customers succeed.

"I hope to call on my experience in the content services industry and bring a fresh perspective to help Hyland build on its outstanding momentum and further accelerate its rapid growth."

In the role, McLaughlin will be responsible for leading Hyland's global sales, marketing, revenue operations and revenue enablement organizations, and he will help drive Hyland's go-to-market strategy and execution. He will report to Ed McQuiston, Hyland's executive vice president and chief commercial officer.

"We've grown exponentially, more than doubling in size in the last five years. Chris' addition is an exciting next step in the evolution of our commercial leadership team," McQuiston said. "With his deep industry experience and global perspective, we believe he will play a key role in pushing Hyland, our customers and our partners forward."

About Hyland

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com.

