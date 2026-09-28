Hyloris Partner AFT Signs Exclusive Japan Deal For Maxigesic IV

(RTTNews) - Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (HYL.BR) announced that its partner AFT Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AFT.NZ) has entered into an exclusive agreement with Mikasa Seiyaku Co Ltd. for the commercialization of Maxigesic IV in Japan.

The company said most milestone payments are payable upon regulatory approval in Japan.

A smaller portion of the milestone payments is conditional on achieving a minimum reimbursement price in Japan.

Under the agreement, Mikasa will handle the registration and commercialization of Maxigesic IV in Japan.

Maxigesic IV is a patented, non-opioid intravenous painkiller combining paracetamol and ibuprofen for post-operative pain when intravenous treatment is appropriate.

The product is designed to provide pain relief while supporting reduced opioid use.

AFT will supply the product and receive sales-related royalties and milestone payments.

Hyloris is entitled to a substantial minority share of the product-related margin received by AFT, including recurring royalties and milestone payments.

The Japanese analgesics market generated $785.4 million in revenue in 2022 and is expected to reach $1.32 billion by 2030.

On Friday, Hyloris Pharma is 3.05% lesser at EUR 4.4500 on the Brussels Stock Exchange.