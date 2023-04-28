Hyloris releases Annual Report 2022, including ESG objectives

Publication of the annual report for financial year 2022

Environmental, Social and Governance objectives disclosed in initial report on ESG

Annual Shareholders Meeting on Tuesday, 13th of June 2023



Liège, Belgium – 28 April 2023 – 7AM CET – Regulated Information - Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: HYL), a specialty biopharma company committed to addressing unmet medical needs through reinventing existing medications, today releases its annual report for the financial year 2022. The annual report is available in English and French at www.hyloris.com/AR22 .

The Annual Report 2022 includes a chapter on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) domains. This initial ESG report is meant help stakeholders make informed decisions, improve outcomes for all involved, and demonstrate how the company aims to make an increasingly positive impact on the world.

Hyloris also announces its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on Tuesday 13 June 2023, at 2PM at the registered office of the Company: Boulevard Patience & Beaujonc 3/1, 4000 Liège, Belgium. All relevant documents will be made available at least one month before, at www.hyloris.com/shareholders-meeting-2023 .

Shareholders will be able to attend the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting electronically. More information will be published at least one month before, at www.hyloris.com/shareholders-meeting-2023 .

About Hyloris Pharmaceuticals

Hyloris is a specialty biopharma company focused on innovating, reinventing, and optimizing existing medications to address important healthcare needs and deliver relevant improvements for patients, healthcare professionals and payors. Hyloris has built a broad, patented portfolio of 16 reformulated and repurposed value-added medicines that have the potential to offer significant advantages over available alternatives. Outside of its core strategic focus, the Company also has 3 high barrier generic products in development.

Two products are currently in initial phases of commercialization with partners: Sotalol IV for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, and Maxigesic® IV, a non-opioid post-operative pain treatment. The Company’s development strategy primarily focuses on the FDA’s 505(b)2 regulatory pathway, which is specifically designed for pharmaceuticals for which safety and efficacy of the molecule have already been established. This pathway can reduce the clinical burden required to bring a product to market, and significantly shorten the development timelines and reduce costs and risks. Hyloris is based in Liège, Belgium. For more information, visit www.hyloris.com and follow-us on LinkedIn.

For more information, contact Hyloris Pharmaceuticals:

Stijn Van Rompay, CEO

stijn.vanrompay@hyloris.com

+32 (0)4 346 02 07

Jean-Luc Vandebroek, CFO

jean-luc.vandebroek@hyloris.com

+32 (0)478 27 68 42

Sven Watthy, Investor Relations & Communications manager

Sven.watthy@hyloris.com

+32 (0)499 71 15 29



Disclaimer and forward-looking statements

Hyloris means "high yield, lower risk”, which relates to the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for product approval on which the Company focuses, but in no way relates or applies to an investment in the Shares. Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements can be identified using forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "estimates," "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "plans", "continue", "ongoing", "potential", "predict", "project", "target", "seek" or "should", and include statements the Company makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Attachment