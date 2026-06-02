Hymson Highlights Operational Reliability at The Battery Show Europe 2026



EQS Newswire / 02/06/2026 / 11:22 UTC+8



From Cell to System. From proven manufacturing experience to localized European support.

Not only broad technology coverage, but the operational stability you can depend on.

June 9–11, 2026 | Booth 1-B30

European battery manufacturers are moving beyond equipment procurement toward industrial ramp-up, where yield, uptime, process discipline, and local service capability determine long-term competitiveness.

As battery manufacturing moves from pilot validation toward industrial-scale production, operational reliability is becoming increasingly critical across the industry.

At The Battery Show Europe 2026, Hymson returns for its fifth consecutive year with a clear message for the European market:

“How we make it reliable.”

From process validation to mass production. Battery industrialization is not only about installing equipment. It requires process validation, operator training, spare parts readiness, data visibility, and continuous improvement mechanisms.

Over the past five years, Hymson has continued to deepen its engagement with the European market, working alongside battery manufacturers amid evolving production demands, technology transitions, and industrial-scaling challenges.

This long-term collaboration has enabled Hymson to continuously refine both its technologies and manufacturing methodologies for global battery production environments.

Behind this commitment is sustained investment in innovation and engineering capability. By 2025, Hymson’s cumulative R&D investment will reach USD 86 million, with 34.47% of employees dedicated to R&D. Total operating revenue is projected to reach USD 939 million in 2026, supporting continued advancement in next-generation battery manufacturing technologies and industrial delivery capability.

Mid-Section Turnkey Solutions for Scalable Manufacturing

At Booth 1-B30, Hymson will present its latest Mid-Section Turnkey Solution through a comprehensive product matrix and a series of scaled technology models showcasing key manufacturing innovations, alongside extensive battery process samples demonstrating end-to-end manufacturing capabilities.

The scaled equipment models on display include:

• Solid-State Dry-Electrode Solution

• Film-Forming & Calendering & Lamination Integrated Machine

• 390 High-Speed Cutting & Stacking Machine

• CT Inspection Machine for Prismatic Assembly

Through these scaled technology models, Hymson will provide visitors with a more intuitive understanding of process integration, equipment architecture, and manufacturing workflow within next-generation battery production environments.

Hymson will also showcase:

• 588Ah Cell Samples Developed for Overseas Customer Requirements

• 588Ah Cell Cap & Can Laser Welding Samples

• 40+ process samples covering electrode manufacturing, surface treatment, prismatic assembly, and stacking technologies

Together, these exhibits reflect Hymson’s integrated approach to mid-section manufacturing — combining process capability, operational consistency, and scalable production performance.

Reliability Starts from Cell Design

For Hymson, manufacturing reliability does not begin at equipment installation or even at mass production. It begins much earlier — at the cell design and manufacturability assessment stage.

To support customers throughout the entire industrialization journey, Hymson provides an integrated consulting and engineering support framework covering:

• Cell Design to Manufacturing

• Production Line Planning

• Mass Production Line Ramp-up Support

• Training

A key focus within this framework is manufacturability validation before mass production.

For many next-generation battery technologies, laboratory-level performance alone is not sufficient for successful industrialization. To reduce scaling risks, Hymson provides DOE (Design of Experiments) and DTM-based battery process analysis to support parameter optimization, blueprint evaluation, and manufacturability feasibility study.

Through this process, Hymson helps customers establish:

• Optimized Process Parameters

• Manufacturable Battery Analysis

• Stable Transition from Validation to Mass Production

• Reduced Ramp-Up Uncertainty and Operational Risks

Hymson helps customers translate validated pilot-line conditions into scalable mass-production workflows with thousands of successful delivery and implementation experiences as lessons learned, transitioning into Know-How for the customers, enabling smoother and more accurate alignment between pilot validation and large-scale production environments.

This approach helps minimize the risks of industrialization while accelerating mass-production readiness.

Technical discussions and in-depth solution exchanges will be available throughout the exhibition.

Digitalized Operations for Long-Term Stability

Beyond manufacturing equipment, Hymson will also present its End-to-End intelligent manufacturing support across equipment, logistics, and operations management

This includes Hymson’s intelligent warehousing & logistics solution together with the IEMS intelligent equipment operation and maintenance system.

Driven by AI algorithms and 3D visual monitoring technologies, the system enables:

• Digital Closed-Loop Production

• Real-Time Operational Visibility

• Intelligent Equipment Maintenance

• Data-Driven Production Management

• Dark-Factory-Oriented Operation Scenarios

The system supports higher levels of automation and unmanned operation where applicable by integrating manufacturing execution, logistics coordination, and equipment operation into a unified system, Hymson helps customers improve operational transparency, production efficiency, and long-term factory stability.

Spare Parts Support Built Around Operational Continuity

To further strengthen production reliability, Hymson continues to enhance its global spare parts service capability.

Hymson provides both original Hymson spare parts and third-party qualified industrial spare parts, tailored to customer requirements, supported by flexible supply mechanisms and predictive inventory planning.

The service framework helps customers secure:

• Critical Spare Parts Availability

• Improved Price and Lead-Time Predictability

• Reduced Downtime Risks

Lower Inventory Burden Where Applicable

• Optimized Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)

Through data-driven spare parts forecasting and scheduled replenishment systems, Hymson aims to establish a replicable, stable after-sales support structure for long-term manufacturing operations.



Advancing Reliable Battery Manufacturing from Asia to Europe

Returning to The Battery Show Europe 2026 for the fifth consecutive year reflects Hymson’s long-term commitment to supporting Europe’s battery manufacturing ecosystem.

From process development to intelligent factory operations, Hymson continues to combine large-scale manufacturing experience from Asia with localized industrial collaboration in Europe — helping battery manufacturers build production systems designed not only for technological advancement but also for reliable long-term operation.

As Hymson has always stated, visitors are invited to discuss specific challenges such as process validation, ramp-up risk reduction, equipment OEE improvement, spare parts planning, and localized service support.

Company: Hymson Laser Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: liruiyu

Email: liruiyu@hymson.com

Website: https://www.hymson.com