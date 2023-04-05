Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
05.04.2023 03:00:00

Hyosung Chairman Cho Hyun-joon attends the Korea-Japan Business Roundtable

SEOUL, South Korea, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyosung Chairman Cho Hyun-joon attended the Korea-Japan Business Roundtable held in Tokyo, March.

(PRNewsfoto/Hyosung Corporation)

At the meeting, key officials from the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) and the Japan Association of Corporate Executives (Keizai Doyukai) specified the visions for economic cooperation between the two countries and discussed expanding exchange and cooperation among business leaders.

From Korea, 12 members of the FKI attended, including Chairman Cho Hyun-joon and Acting FKI Chairman Kim Byong-joon, as well as leaders of conglomerates. From Japan, 11 business leaders attended, including Chairman Masakazu Tokura of Keidanren and Mikio Sasaki, the chairman of the Japan-Korea Economic Association.

Chairman Cho said, "I hope to mutual development in various fields for both countries through this meeting," adding "I shall make efforts to contribute to the development of both countries through active economic exchange with Japanese companies".

In the business world, Chairman Cho is regarded as an expert on Japan. He has been serving as the vice-chairman of the Korea-Japan Economic Association since 2014 and was reappointed in 2023 for his 10th year of service. He showed his interest in Japan by mentioning that "economic cooperation with Japan is essential" during the 29th Korea-Japan Business Conference last year. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyosung-chairman-cho-hyun-joon-attends-the-korea-japan-business-roundtable-301790253.html

SOURCE Hyosung Corporation

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schlussendlich uneins -- ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Nikkei 225 sinkt letztlich - China-Börsen im Feiertag
Die Wall Street zeigte zur Wochenmitte ein gemischtes Bild. Der heimische Markt schloss am Mittwoch mit Abschlägen. Der DAX gab ebenfalls nach. Der japanische Leitindex musste am Mittwoch Verluste verkraften, während die chinesischen Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen blieben.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen