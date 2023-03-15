|
15.03.2023 13:21:00
Hyosung Chairman Cho Hyun-joon to achieve competitiveness in the US power market
SEOUL, South Korea, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyosung Chairman Cho Hyun-joon has set about acquiring human resources to enhance competitiveness in the US power market, the largest market in the world. The company founded a corporation for manufacturing in the US for local production and is now hiring new employees actively.
Hyosung HICO, Hyosung Heavy Industries' US subsidiary, is actively hiring employees as it plans to expand its production capacity for transformers.
Hyosung Heavy Industries once acquired a transformer production line in the US. In 2019, the company took over an extra-high voltage transformer factory in Memphis, Tennessee from Mitsubishi, Japan and is now producing core-type extra-high voltage transformers in full swing.
In 2021, Chairman Cho visited the extra-high voltage transformer factory located in Tennessee to encourage employees to penetrate the US market.
Hyosung Heavy Industries is expanding its business territory taking equipment orders from power markets across the world, including Africa, Middle East, Europe and Australia.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyosung-chairman-cho-hyun-joon-to-achieve-competitiveness-in-the-us-power-market-301772874.html
SOURCE Hyosung Corporation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Zinserhöhung im Fokus: Dow leichter -- ATX dreht ins Minus -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der US-Leitindex bewegt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der heimische Aktienmarkt ist im Verlauf des Donnerstagshandels ins Minus gedreht. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich freundlich. An den Börsen in Fernost übernahmen am Donnerstag die Bären das Ruder.