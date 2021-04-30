Hyperion Completes Acquisition of Kabinart

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperion Capital Partners LLC ("Hyperion") today announced it has completed the acquisition of United Cabinet Company, LLC dba Kabinart (the "Company") from the Murray family. Kabinart is a manufacturer of premium, semi-custom and custom cabinets for the high-end residential market.

Over the last four decades, Nashville, Tennessee-based Kabinart has established itself as a niche provider of high-quality cabinets. The Company sells its products through a network of third-party dealers across the Eastern half of the United States. All key members of Kabinart's management are remaining with the Company post-close.

The two Co-Founders and Partners of Hyperion said, "We are excited to partner with the Kabinart management team to continue the legacy built by the Murray family. By employing our operationally-focused approach, we look to guide the Company through its next phase of growth and profitability."

Shade Murray said, "My family and I have spent decades cultivating the Kabinart brand, and finding the right partner was of the utmost importance to us. Hyperion is the perfect fit to lead the Company into the future."

Financing for the transaction was provided by Oxer Capital and Salem Investment Partners. Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP served as legal advisor to Hyperion.

The sellers were advised by Three Twenty-One Capital Partners and represented by Bass, Berry & Sims PLC.

About Kabinart

About Hyperion

Hyperion Capital Partners is an operationally-focused private equity firm based in Los Angeles that establishes and utilizes partnerships with management to produce substantial long-term value. Hyperion makes control investments in companies that generate between $20 and $200 million of revenue and that are headquartered in North America.

For more information, please contact info@hyperion-cp.com or visit hyperion-cp.com.

