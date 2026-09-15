Hyperliquid Could Be Bringing Perpetual Futures to US Customers Soon. Is HYPE a Buy, Sell, or Hold Right Now?

Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE), the native token of the Hyperliquid decentralized exchange (DEX), has more than tripled in value this year. Most of that rally was fueled by hopes that U.S. regulators would finally allow its perpetual futures (perps) into the U.S. market. Let's see what perps are, why they support Hyperliquid's growth, and what will happen if they're approved.

Hyperliquid's Layer-1 (L1) blockchain operates as a high-speed, independent digital trading exchange for cryptocurrencies. Unlike Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) and other traditional cryptocurrency exchanges, where you buy and hold the actual coins in your digital wallet, Hyperliquid's exchange holds your coins entirely on the decentralized blockchain. Hyperliquid also matches trades nearly instantly and charges zero transaction fees on individual orders, making it a much cheaper alternative to Coinbase for most trades.

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