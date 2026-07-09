Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
09.07.2026 20:55:00
Hyperliquid Has Now Generated $1 Billion in Revenue. Is It Finally Time to Believe the HYPE About Perpetual Futures?
Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE) just crossed $1 billion in cumulative protocol revenue on June 30, less than two years after its launch. It achieved that milestone during a crypto bear market and in a macro environment disrupted by war, inflation, and more.Most coins whose valuations are based solely on their memetic potential or narrative have already wilted, largely due to these market conditions. In contrast, Hyperliquid is building its business and returning substantial capital to its token holders, thanks to its decentralized perpetual futures platform.So, is getting exposure to the growth of volume for those perpetual futures worth buying the HYPE token that Hyperliquid issues?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!