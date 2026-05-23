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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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23.05.2026 11:00:00
Hyperliquid Is Offering Pre-IPO Trading for SpaceX. Is HYPE Still a Buy at $60?
SpaceX is reportedly targeting an initial public offering (IPO) of $1.8 trillion, which could make it the largest public debut in history. Most investors are not able to get exposure even if they want it. But a decentralized crypto exchange (DEX) called Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE) just changed the game by launching a synthetic derivative contract that tracks SpaceX's implied share price, with no brokerage account or investor accreditation required.The price of the coin rose by 7% in the 24 hours after the SpaceX contract went live on May 18. Hyperliquid's tokenomics are wired so that platform activity feeds directly into value for coinholders, which means that if the contracts are a success, its holders will benefit even if they never buy a single one. That's part of the argument for why it might be worth buying Hyperliquid. But is it still an attractive purchase at its current price, near $60?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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