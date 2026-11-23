Ault Alliance Aktie
WKN DE: A400EQ / ISIN: US09175M5076
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23.11.2026 12:25:25
Hyperscale Data Reaffirms FY27 Revenue, EBITDA Guidance; Shares Jump In Premarket
(RTTNews) - Artificial intelligence data center operator Hyperscale Data, Inc. (GPUS) announced on Monday that it reaffirmed its preliminary 2027 financial guidance ahead of an investor conference call.
The company said it continues to expect 2027 revenue of $300 million to $350 million and adjusted EBITDA of $60 million to $80 million.
Hyperscale Data said management will discuss the outlook, including development of its Michigan AI data center campus and plans for expanding power capacity.
The company said it expects to provide updates on energizing the first 10 megawatts for a customer, delivering an additional 10 megawatts, and the potential for customer expansion to 52 megawatts.
Hyperscale Data said the Michigan campus has the potential to support up to 340 megawatts of total site power, subject to factors including power availability, financing, approvals and customer demand.
Shares of Hyperscale rose 12.96% to $0.1464 in premarket trading after ending Friday's session down 15.01%.
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