:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
07.03.2026 09:05:00
Hyperscalers Are Investing Heavily in Data Centers. These 3 Stocks Could Be Big Winners.
The technology industry is currently investing massive amounts of capital into new data centers to support the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and cloud-based services. Hyperscalers are spending $700 billion on capital expenditures this year to build out these data centers, creating a generational investment cycle in power generation and grid modernization.For companies like Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR), Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), and Eaton (NYSE: ETN), this massive spending could be the beginning of a supercycle for their respective industries. These companies benefit from strong positions across infrastructure, power, and cooling solutions, with these trends providing a powerful tailwind going forward.
