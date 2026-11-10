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11.11.2026 00:05:00

Hyperscalers Are Projected to Spend $1.3 Trillion on Capex in 2027. Here's the 1 Industrial Stock That Gets Paid Before a Single AI Token Is Sold.

Six of the world's largest hyperscalers are projecting capital expenditures exceeding $1.3 trillion in 2027. That's up from an estimated $870 billion in 2026 and $470 billion in 2025. And while companies the Microsofts, Amazons, and Alphabets of the world are spending enormous sums building artificial intelligence infrastructure, there's an industrial company positioned to benefit from that spending before the AI systems even start generating revenue.

That company is Eaton (NYSE: ETN), which manufactures the electrical equipment needed to operate data centers. And with AI infrastructure spending accelerating, its business is already seeing substantial growth.

AI data centers require enormous amounts of electricity, which must be distributed, controlled, protected, and delivered reliably to thousands of servers operating around the clock. Eaton supplies much of the equipment needed to accomplish that, including switchgear, circuit breakers, power distribution systems, and backup power equipment. To be sure, these aren't optional purchases. Without adequate electrical infrastructure, a data center can't operate.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Capex SA CAPEX (A) 1 Vote 2 760,00 2,60% Capex SA CAPEX (A) 1 Vote
TOKEN CORP 13 200,00 -0,75% TOKEN CORP

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