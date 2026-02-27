Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
27.02.2026 12:41:00
Hyperscalers Plan to Spend $700 Billion on AI This Year. These 2 Stocks Are the Biggest Beneficiaries.
Spending on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure is showing no signs of slowing, as evidenced by the recent quarterly results of major U.S. hyperscalers. As it turns out, the four biggest hyperscalers in the U.S. -- Amazon, Meta Platforms, Alphabet, and Microsoft -- are on track to spend a whopping $700 billion to bolster their AI data center infrastructure in 2026.That points to incremental spending of just over $300 billion from last year's levels. We will now take a closer look at two no-brainer companies -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) -- that are poised to win big from this massive spending by top tech companies in the U.S. on data center infrastructure.Image source: ASML.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
