Hypoparathyroidism Market to Eyewitness Robust Expansion Growing at a 17.7% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Predicts DelveInsight

Several key pharmaceutical companies such as Takeda, Ascendis Pharma, EnteraBio, Bridgebio, Calcilytix Therapeutics, and others are developing novel products to improve the Hypoparathyroidism treatment outlook.

and others are developing novel products to improve the Hypoparathyroidism treatment outlook. Natpara (parathyroid hormone/rhPTH [1-84]) is the only approved drug for the Hypoparathyroidism treatment approved in the US and Europe .

is the only approved drug for the Hypoparathyroidism treatment approved in the US and . Ascendis Pharma's TransCon PTH showed strong data in a Phase II trial. As a result, of all the therapies, the majority of the Hypoparathyroidism market share should be accommodated by TransCon PTH , which is expected to generate a market size of USD 1,615 million in 2030 .

showed strong data in a trial. As a result, of all the therapies, the majority of the Hypoparathyroidism market share should be accommodated by , which is expected to generate a market size of . TransCon platform could prove to be a major value driver for the Hypoparathyroidism market, as it is a long-acting version of Parathyroid hormone (PTH) that eliminated the need for a standard of care and maintained calcium in the normal range, making TransCon PTH a competitor of Natpara. Apart from TransCon PTH, EB612 has also continued to make good progress for Hypoparathyroidism.

could prove to be a major value driver for the Hypoparathyroidism market, as it is a long-acting version of Parathyroid hormone (PTH) that eliminated the need for a standard of care and maintained calcium in the normal range, making TransCon PTH a competitor of Natpara. Apart from TransCon PTH, EB612 has also continued to make good progress for Hypoparathyroidism. With increasing Hypoparathyroidism prevalence, the research picks up for the drug; it is likely to provide an appropriate environment for newer products to be profitable. The US FDA and EMA support the Hypoparathyroidism pipeline by encouraging the drug development process through different types of designations. Moreover, as awareness of the disease rises, more companies are shifting their focus on the upcoming therapeutic Hypoparathyroidism pipeline. In the upcoming years, several new products, including calcium-sensing receptor antagonist, PTH (1–34), and others, might launch in the Hypoparathyroidism market, indicating that the market is becoming increasingly competitive.

support the Hypoparathyroidism pipeline by encouraging the drug development process through different types of designations. Moreover, as awareness of the disease rises, more companies are shifting their focus on the upcoming therapeutic Hypoparathyroidism pipeline. In the upcoming years, several new products, including and others, might launch in the Hypoparathyroidism market, indicating that the market is becoming increasingly competitive. Nevertheless, the unavailability of an approved therapy for the treatment of Hypoparathyroidism is a major factor restraining the growth of the global Hypoparathyroidism drug market.

Hypoparathyroidism is characterized by hypocalcemia and hyperphosphatemia due to a lack of parathyroid hormone (PTH) secretion or action. DelveInsight estimates that the total Hypoparathyroidism prevalent population in the 7MM was estimated to be around 262,542 cases in 2020. It has also been observed that Hypoparathyroidism affects females more than males.

The Hypoparathyroidism Market Analysis Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Hypoparathyroidism

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hypoparathyroidism

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hypoparathyroidism

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hypoparathyroidism

Cause-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hypoparathyroidism

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hypoparathyroidism

Hypoparathyroidism Treatment Market

Traditional treatment of Chronic Hypoparathyroidism includes supplemental calcium along with active vitamin D metabolites. There are several different classes of drugs, human PTH, calcium-sensing receptor antagonist, hormone replacement therapy available in the market for Hypoparathyroidism treatment.

Hypoparathyroidism that does not respond adequately to calcium and vitamin D supplementation may need treatment with recombinant human parathyroid hormone (rhPTH). In January 2015, the USFDA approved the use of recombinant human parathyroid hormone (1–84) (rhPTH[1–84]), Natpara, as a treatment for adult patients with Chronic Hypoparathyroidism who are uncontrolled with conventional therapy (calcium and activated vitamin D). Parathyroid hormone (PTH) raises serum calcium by increasing renal tubular calcium reabsorption, increasing intestinal calcium absorption, and increasing bone turnover, releasing calcium into the circulation.

The drug launched in the US market in April 2015 was the only therapy approved for Hypoparathyroidism patients till September 2019 until Takeda issued a US recall of Natpara after small rubber particles were found in some samples of the solution as a result of the reusable injection system.

Ascendis Pharma's TransCon PTH is a long-acting version of PTH that eliminated the need for a standard of care – defined as active vitamin D and ≤600 mg/day of calcium supplements and maintained calcium in the normal range.

TransCon platform can become a competitor to Natpara. Apart from TransCon PTH, EB612 (PTH 1-34) has also continued to make good progress for Hypoparathyroidism. It has been observed that oral PTH is effectively delivered into the bloodstream and activates PTH-dependent biological pathways inadequately activated in Hypoparathyroidism patients.

The Hypoparathyroidism market dynamics are anticipated to change during the forecasted period owing to the rising cases of Hypoparathyroidism in various regions that lead to increased demand for advanced diagnostic drugs. Moreover, the market will also grow due to the expected launch of emerging therapies. There are many pipeline therapies such as TransCon PTH (Ascendis Pharma), EB612 (EnteraBio), Encaleret (Bridgebio/Calcilytix Therapeutics), and others that are under development for the prevention and treatment of Hypoparathyroidism. However, there might be setbacks to Hypoparathyroidism market growth because of the already available off-labeled drugs, which might offer tough competition to emerging ones. In addition, the market might be hindered due to the lengthy clinical approval cycles and most trials, which do not fulfill treatment guidelines established by regulatory authorities.

Scope of the Hypoparathyroidism Market Insight Report

Geography Covered: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan.

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Japan. Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

Hypoparathyroidism Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Hypoparathyroidism Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Hypoparathyroidism: Shire (Takeda), Ascendis Pharma, EnteraBio, Bridgebio, Calcilytix Therapeutics, and several others.

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Hypoparathyroidism Key Insights 2 Hypoparathyroidism Report Introduction 3 Hypoparathyroidism Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Hypoparathyroidism 5 Hypoparathyroidism Key Events 6 Hypoparathyroidism Disease Background and Overview 7 Hypoparathyroidism Treatment 8 Hypoparathyroidism Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 The United States 8.2 EU5 Countries 8.2.1 Germany 8.2.2 France 8.2.3 Italy 8.2.4 Spain 8.2.5 The United Kingdom 8.3 Japan 9 Organizations contributing towards Hypoparathyroidism 10 Hypoparathyroidism Patient Journey 11 Hypoparathyroidism Marketed drugs 11.1 Natpara (parathyroid hormone/rhPTH[1-84]): Shire (Takeda) 12 Hypoparathyroidism Emerging Therapies 12.1 TransCon PTH: Ascendis Pharma 12.2 EB612: EnteraBio 12.3 Encaleret (BBP-305/CLTX-305): Bridgebio/Calcilytix Therapeutics 13 Potential of Hypoparathyroidism Current Therapies and Emerging Therapies 14 Hypoparathyroidism 7 Major Market Analysis 14.1 The United States Hypoparathyroidism Market Size 14.2 EU-5 Hypoparathyroidism Market Size 14.2.1 Germany Market Size 14.2.2 France Market Size 14.2.3 Italy Market Size 14.2.4 Spain Market Size 14.2.5 The United Kingdom Market Size 14.3 Japan Hypoparathyroidism Market Size 15 Hypoparathyroidism KOL Views 16 Hypoparathyroidism Market Drivers 17 Hypoparathyroidism Market Barriers 18 Hypoparathyroidism SWOT Analysis 19 Hypoparathyroidism Market Access and Reimbursement 20 Appendix 21 DelveInsight Capabilities 22 Disclaimer 23 About DelveInsight

