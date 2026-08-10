Hypoport Q2 Profit Climbs, EBITDA Drops; Backs FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - Hypoport SE (HYPOF, HYQ.DE), a network of technology companies for the credit, real estate and insurance industries, on Monday reported higher second-quarter profit with revenue growth. Meanwhile, EBIT and EBITDA, key earnings metrics, declined from last year, and the firm maintained fiscal 2026 outlook.

For the full year, the company continues to expect EBIT of 40 million euros to 55 million euros, and at least 280 million euros in gross profit.

Ronald Slabke, Chief Executive Officer of Hypoport SE, stated, "Geopolitical tensions in the first half could continue to negatively impact the market environment in the second half. However, as in the first half, we will gain market share and, through the growth of the last remaining loss-making subsidiaries, generate positive momentum for group EBIT. Moreover, owing to the strong seasonality of key business models, Q4 will, as in previous years, again contribute a high EBIT amount to the full-year result."

In the second quarter, net profit attributable to shareholders totaled 5.15 million euros or 0.78 euro per share, higher than 4.83 million euros or 0.72 euro per share, last year.

EBIT, meanwhile, fell 2 percent from last year to 7.3 million euros, and EBITDA declined 2 percent to 15.8 million euros.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0 percent to 150.09 million euros from 145.77 million euros last year.

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