Hypoport Aktie

Hypoport für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 549336 / ISIN: DE0005493365

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.08.2026 08:42:33

Hypoport Q2 Profit Climbs, EBITDA Drops; Backs FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - Hypoport SE (HYPOF, HYQ.DE), a network of technology companies for the credit, real estate and insurance industries, on Monday reported higher second-quarter profit with revenue growth. Meanwhile, EBIT and EBITDA, key earnings metrics, declined from last year, and the firm maintained fiscal 2026 outlook.

For the full year, the company continues to expect EBIT of 40 million euros to 55 million euros, and at least 280 million euros in gross profit.

Ronald Slabke, Chief Executive Officer of Hypoport SE, stated, "Geopolitical tensions in the first half could continue to negatively impact the market environment in the second half. However, as in the first half, we will gain market share and, through the growth of the last remaining loss-making subsidiaries, generate positive momentum for group EBIT. Moreover, owing to the strong seasonality of key business models, Q4 will, as in previous years, again contribute a high EBIT amount to the full-year result."

In the second quarter, net profit attributable to shareholders totaled 5.15 million euros or 0.78 euro per share, higher than 4.83 million euros or 0.72 euro per share, last year.

EBIT, meanwhile, fell 2 percent from last year to 7.3 million euros, and EBITDA declined 2 percent to 15.8 million euros.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0 percent to 150.09 million euros from 145.77 million euros last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hypoport SE

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Hypoport SE

mehr Analysen
29.07.26 Hypoport Buy Deutsche Bank AG
09.07.26 Hypoport Buy Warburg Research
13.05.26 Hypoport Buy Deutsche Bank AG
12.05.26 Hypoport Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
02.04.26 Hypoport Buy Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Hypoport SE 89,05 2,24% Hypoport SE

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 32
09.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 32: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.08.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
08.08.26 KW 32: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07.08.26 KW 32: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stabil -- DAX in Grün -- Wall Street zunächst wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Wochenstart ohne große Impulse. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich freundlich. Die US-Börsen tendieren seitwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchen am Montag Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen