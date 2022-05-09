Hyster-Yale Group Announces Dealer Territory Change in Tennessee Hyster Brand

GREENVILLE, N.C., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Group announces a dealer territory change for its lift truck brands in the Southern United States. The agreement, effective April 29, 2022, appoints Black Equipment as the single authorized dealer for both the Hyster® and Yale® brands in the Memphis, Tennessee market following Black's acquisition of Briggs Equipment operations in that territory.

"Memphis, Jackson and Jonesboro are very significant to Hyster and Yale, and this expansion by Black Equipment further strengthens our dedicated dealer network," said Chuck Pascarelli, President, Americas Division, Hyster-Yale Group. "With a proven performance record that includes 22 consecutive years of recognition as a Dealer of Excellence, we are confident in the service and expertise that Black Equipment will provide to their new customers in these markets."

"Black Equipment is a dedicated partner and industry leader in the markets we serve, and our growth is a reflection of that," said Scott Bonnell, President, Black Equipment. "By investing in people and technology, we deliver trusted service, material handling solutions and 24-hour support that helps our customers thrive. In fact, 80 of our trained technicians are already dedicated to this region, and we look forward to welcoming our new customers with a seamless transition."

As part of this transaction, Black Equipment will also take over the Briggs Equipment territory in Jackson, Tennessee, and Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Logos

To access logos, click here.

About Hyster-Yale Group

Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Hyster-Yale Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ approximately 8,100 people world-wide.

About Black Equipment

Black Equipment is a service focused company accountable to our customers, employees, vendors and communities we serve. We invest in our people, technology and assets necessary to provide cost effective service, support, and equipment solutions to our customers. We work to earn the trust of our customers by acting with integrity and honesty. Our success is measured by the success and satisfaction of our customers, employees and vendors whom we serve.

Black Equipment was founded in 1956 by MJ and Gladys Black. From the beginning, Black Equipment has been a family-owned company and remains that way today with a keen sense of responsibility and gratitude for our customers and employees. From the humble beginnings of a single location in Evansville, IN, Black Equipment has grown to 12 locations covering parts of 7 states. Our investment in people, equipment, training, and technology help define our role as the industry leader in the markets we serve.

Black Equipment has a history of strong performance, earning Yale's Dealer of Excellence for 22 straight years from 2000 through 2021.

# # #

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyster-yale-group-announces-dealer-territory-change-in-tennessee-hyster-brand-301541945.html

SOURCE Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.