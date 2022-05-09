|
09.05.2022 15:30:00
Hyster-Yale Group Announces Dealer Territory Change in Tennessee Hyster Brand
GREENVILLE, N.C., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Group announces a dealer territory change for its lift truck brands in the Southern United States. The agreement, effective April 29, 2022, appoints Black Equipment as the single authorized dealer for both the Hyster® and Yale® brands in the Memphis, Tennessee market following Black's acquisition of Briggs Equipment operations in that territory.
"Memphis, Jackson and Jonesboro are very significant to Hyster and Yale, and this expansion by Black Equipment further strengthens our dedicated dealer network," said Chuck Pascarelli, President, Americas Division, Hyster-Yale Group. "With a proven performance record that includes 22 consecutive years of recognition as a Dealer of Excellence, we are confident in the service and expertise that Black Equipment will provide to their new customers in these markets."
"Black Equipment is a dedicated partner and industry leader in the markets we serve, and our growth is a reflection of that," said Scott Bonnell, President, Black Equipment. "By investing in people and technology, we deliver trusted service, material handling solutions and 24-hour support that helps our customers thrive. In fact, 80 of our trained technicians are already dedicated to this region, and we look forward to welcoming our new customers with a seamless transition."
As part of this transaction, Black Equipment will also take over the Briggs Equipment territory in Jackson, Tennessee, and Jonesboro, Arkansas.
Logos
To access logos, click here.
About Hyster-Yale Group
Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Hyster-Yale Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ approximately 8,100 people world-wide.
About Black Equipment
Black Equipment is a service focused company accountable to our customers, employees, vendors and communities we serve. We invest in our people, technology and assets necessary to provide cost effective service, support, and equipment solutions to our customers. We work to earn the trust of our customers by acting with integrity and honesty. Our success is measured by the success and satisfaction of our customers, employees and vendors whom we serve.
Black Equipment was founded in 1956 by MJ and Gladys Black. From the beginning, Black Equipment has been a family-owned company and remains that way today with a keen sense of responsibility and gratitude for our customers and employees. From the humble beginnings of a single location in Evansville, IN, Black Equipment has grown to 12 locations covering parts of 7 states. Our investment in people, equipment, training, and technology help define our role as the industry leader in the markets we serve.
Black Equipment has a history of strong performance, earning Yale's Dealer of Excellence for 22 straight years from 2000 through 2021.
# # #
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyster-yale-group-announces-dealer-territory-change-in-tennessee-hyster-brand-301541945.html
SOURCE Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (A) When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
|
27.02.22
|Ausblick: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling A legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
01.11.21
|Ausblick: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling A präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
18.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling A zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
01.08.21
|Ausblick: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling A zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
20.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling A veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.05.21
|Ausblick: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling A informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
19.04.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling A zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (A) When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSteigende Rezessionsangst: Dow letztlich mit kräftigem Abschlag -- ATX schließt mit deutlichen Verlusten -- DAX schlussendlich tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneins aus dem Handel
In den USA notierten die Börsen am ersten Tag der Handelswoche tiefer. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag sehr schwach. Auch der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte zum Wochenstart deutliche Verluste. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Richtung.