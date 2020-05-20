|
20.05.2020 21:14:00
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Declares Quarterly Dividend
CLEVELAND, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 31.75 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid June 16, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2020.
About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale include Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines, and Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names. Hyster-Yale also has significant joint ventures in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO) and in China (Hyster-Yale Maximal). For more information about Hyster-Yale and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com.
*****
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyster-yale-materials-handling-declares-quarterly-dividend-301063003.html
SOURCE Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Anleger greifen zu -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich fester -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex konnten am Mittwoch hohe Gewinne verbuchen. Auch die Wall Street präsentiert sich deutlich höher. Die asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich jedoch zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.