(RTTNews) - Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY), a manufacturer of lift trucks and materials handling equipment, on Wednesday announced the pricing of an upsized $135 million offering of 7.50% convertible senior notes due 2031.

The offering was increased from the previously announced $125 million.

The issuance is expected to close on November 23.

The company said that Initial purchasers have an option to purchase an additional $20 million in notes.

The notes will carry an annual interest rate of 7.50%, payable semi-annually, and mature on November 15, 2031.

The initial conversion price is approximately $18.14 per share, representing a 17.5% premium over the November 18 closing price of $15.44.

The company expects net proceeds of approximately $129.7 million, or $149.1 million if the additional notes option is fully exercised.

The company intends to use the proceeds, together with cash on hand, to repay $110 million in term loans, pay $13.5 million for capped call transactions, repurchase approximately $15 million of its shares and fund general corporate purposes.

The company also plans to repurchase approximately 971,000 shares at $15.44 per share through privately negotiated transactions.

The capped call transactions are intended to reduce potential shareholder dilution upon conversion of the notes.

Hyster-Yale closed trading 41.07% lesser at $15.44 on the New York Stock Exchange. Overnight, the stock traded 3.04% higher at $15.91.