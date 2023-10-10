Hyundai Hope Continues Partnership with Children's of Alabama with $50,000 Donation to Support Child Passenger Safety and Driver Education

Hyundai and Children's of Alabama Host Child Safety Seat Event in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and Children's of Alabama hosted a child safety seat event at The Summit Birmingham in Birmingham, Alabama, affirming its commitment to safety, especially for young passengers. The event marks the continuation of the partnership between Hyundai and Children's of Alabama. Last year, a similar event was held at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, Hyundai's manufacturing plant based in Montgomery. This year, the partnership is expanding to Birmingham. Hyundai's donation will enable Children's of Alabama to host additional driver and passenger safety education events as part of its Health Education and Safety Center program.

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, roughly 46 percent of car seats and booster seats are installed incorrectly or improperly used, which can lead to preventable injuries and fatalities. This data highlights the importance of educating consumers on best practices for safety seats, which will help protect children on the road.

"The safety of our passengers and other road users is our top priority at Hyundai, which is why we focus on developing cutting-edge technologies that are designed to keep people safe," said Brian Latouf, global chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor Company. "Car seats and booster seats provide important protection for infants and children in a crash, yet the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA) data shows car crashes are a leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 13. Together with partners like Children's of Alabama, we meet the community where they are, and provide the tools and knowledge needed to ensure proper child seat fitment and further promote and enable a culture of safety."

At the event, certified technicians educated parents and caregivers on how to correctly buckle up their children. They also reviewed proper installation of the safety seats, which included an inspection for expiration dates, manufacturer recalls, and proper fit of the seats. Families that needed a new safety seat were able to receive one as well.

"Motor vehicle crashes remain one of the leading causes of death and injuries for children in the U.S. and Alabama is no exception," said Marie Crew, director, Health and Education Safety Center, Children's of Alabama. "Children's of Alabama has provided child passenger safety education for many years through various programs. We are extremely grateful to Hyundai Hope for their generous donation. This donation ensures that we can continue our mission to make sure all children can grow up safely and reach their potential."

This partnership is part of Hyundai's corporate social responsibility initiative, Hyundai Hope, which seeks to improve the well-being of society through supporting the health and safety of the community.

Children's of Alabama

Since 1911, Children's of Alabama has provided specialized medical care for ill and injured children. Ranked among the best pediatric medical centers in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, Children's provided care for youngsters from every county in Alabama and 42 other states, representing more than 684,000 outpatient visits and more than 15,000 inpatient admissions. With more than 3.5 million square feet, it is one of the largest pediatric medical facilities in the United States. Children's offers inpatient and outpatient services across its Russell Campus on Birmingham's historic Southside with additional specialty services provided at Children's South, Children's on 3rd and in Huntsville and Montgomery. Primary care is provided at more than a dozen medical offices in communities across central Alabama. Children's of Alabama is the only medical center in Alabama dedicated solely to the care and treatment of children. It is a private, not-for-profit medical center that serves as the teaching hospital for the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) pediatric medicine, surgery, psychiatry, research and residency programs. The medical staff consists of UAB faculty and Children's of Alabama's full-time physicians as well as private practicing community physicians.

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principal of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-and-childrens-of-alabama-host-child-safety-seat-event-in-birmingham-301951996.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America