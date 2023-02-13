Hyundai and Hyundai Colorado Dealers Donate $150,000 in Support of Children's Hospital Colorado through the Alice 105.9 Cares for Kids Radiothon™

DENVER, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and local Hyundai Colorado dealers donated $150,000 to Children's Hospital Colorado as part of Alice 105.9's (KALC-FM) annual Alice Cares for Kids Radiothon™. Every donation to the Radiothon goes to Children's Colorado to support patient care and research, including pediatric cancer research – a major area of funding for the Hyundai Hope On Wheels nonprofit organization, and a top priority for Hyundai dealers across the nation.

"We are proud to partner with our Colorado Hyundai Dealers in supporting their mission to end pediatric cancer. Their championship of this cause and the Hyundai Hope On Wheels 25th anniversary is unmatched," said John Angevine, general manager, mountain states region, Hyundai Motor America.

Alice 105.9 Cares for Kids™

Alice 105.9 Cares for Kids Radiothon™ is sharing stories of hope and healing, live from our patients and their families on Feb. 8 and 9, 2023, to raise money for Children's Hospital Colorado. More than 20 years of miracles and counting, the Radiothon has generously raised more than $24 million for Children's Colorado. Proceeds from Alice Cares for Kids™ support the Children's Fund, which fuels life-saving innovations and discoveries for kids, and helps ensure access to world-class pediatric expertise for every family who needs them.

Children's Hospital Colorado

Children's Hospital Colorado is the only nonprofit pediatric health care system in a seven-state region and serves more than 300,000 children each year. As one of the top children's hospitals in the country, Children's Colorado has defined and delivered pediatric health care excellence for more than a century, improving the health of kids through high-quality patient care, education, research and advocacy.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-and-hyundai-colorado-dealers-donate-150-000-in-support-of-childrens-hospital-colorado-through-the-alice-105-9-cares-for-kids-radiothon-301744580.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America