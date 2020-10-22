Hyundai Announces Pricing for New Feature-Rich 2021 Elantra Lineup

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love the Elantra," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "It's a feature-rich vehicle with a compelling 'sensuous sporty' design that outpaces the competition. We know customers demand better fuel economy. The Elantra Hybrid delivers with 54 MPG and the Elantra N Line, with its six-speed transmission, is all about bold performance."

Today, Hyundai Motor America announced prices for the all-new 2021 Elantra, first-ever Elantra Hybrid and sporty Elantra N Line. The completely redesigned 2021 Elantra delivers enhanced fuel efficiency, progressive technology and advanced Hyundai SmartSense standard safety features at a starting price of $19,650 for the well-equipped SE model. The value-driven SEL model starts at $20,900 and the top-of-the-line Limited is available for $25,450. The Elantra Hybrid starts at $23,550 and goes up to $28,100 and the fun-to-drive Elantra N Line is priced at $24,100. These prices exclude destination charges of $995. The new 2021 Elantra models go on sale this fall.

The entry-level SE model comes with new features inside and out, including:

Powertrain / Performance

1. Idle Stop & Go (ISG) (not available on 2020 Elantra)

2. 4-wheel disc brakes (vs. 2020 Elantra SE with rear drum brakes)

3. Combined EPA Estimated MPG 37 (vs. 2020 Elantra SE's 35 MPG)

ADAS / SmartSense Safety

4. Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCCW) with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) (new standard SmartSense feature)

5. Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection (new standard SmartSense feature adds pedestrian detection)

6. Lane Following Assist (LFA) (new standard SmartSense feature)

7. High Beam Assist (HBA) (new standard SmartSense feature)

8. Safe Exit Warning (SEW) (new standard SmartSense feature)

Exterior

9. 15" alloy wheels (vs. 2020 Elantra SE with 15" steel wheels with covers)

10. Projector headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) (vs. 2020 Elantra SE without LED DRL)

Interior / Convenience

11. 4.2-inch color TFT cluster display (vs. 2020 Elantra SE with 3.5-inch display)

12. Auto headlight control

Multimedia / Technology

13. 8" Display Audio (Gen. 2) AM/FM (vs. 2020 Elantra SE with 5-inch display)

14. HD Radio (not available on 2020 Elantra SE)

15. Wireless Android Auto / Apple CarPlay (vs. 2020 Elantra SE where Android Auto / Apple CarPlay was not available)

16. Dual USB Input (vs. 2020 Elantra SE with only one USB input)

The Elantra SEL is now equipped with even more design, comfort and convenience features.

Powertrain / Performance

Idle Stop & Go (ISG) delete

Interior / Convenience

Proximity key with push button start and hands-free smart trunk release (vs. started on 2020 Elantra Value Edition)

Heated front seats (vs. started on 2020 Elantra Value Edition)

Illuminated vanity mirrors and sliding sun visors (vs. started on 2020 Elantra Value Edition)

Hands-free smart trunk release (not available on 2020 Elantra)

Multimedia / Technology

Blue Link Connected Car Services (vs. started on 2020 Elantra Value Edition)

SEL option packages provide customers with more choices.

SEL Convenience Package - $950 (package not available on 2020 model)

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian, Cyclist and Junction-Turning

Detection

Full 10.25" LCD TFT cluster

Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Electronic Parking Brake (EPB)

Leather steering wheel & shifter

Wireless charging pad

Heated front seats

Heated outside mirrors

SEL Premium Package - $3,050 (Requires Convenience Package) (package not available on 2020 model)

Requires Convenience Package

17" alloy wheels

Dark chrome exterior accents (grille, lower bumper, emblem)

LED + Bulb Taillights

Chrome DLO

Sunroof

Side mirror turn signal indicators

60/40 split folding rear seatback with armrest & cup holders

Power driver's seat with lumbar

Hyundai Digital Key

Passenger seat back pocket

SEL Hybrid

SEL standard equipment plus:

Hybrid powertrain (50+ MPG)

6-speed DCT

Electronic Parking Brake (EPB)

Multi-link rear suspension

Limited

SEL with Convenience and Premium Packages plus:

ADAS / Safety

Parking Distance Warning – Reverse

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist Reverse (PCAA-R)

Interior / Convenience

Navigation (10.25") (replaces wireless Apple CarPlay with and Android Auto with cabled version) (vs. 8" Navigation on 2020 Elantra Limited)

Highway Drive Assist

Dynamic Voice Recognition (New feature for 2021 model year Elantra)

Limited Hybrid

Limited standard equipment plus:

Powertrain/Performance

Hybrid powertrain (50+ MPG)

6-speed DCT

Multi-link rear suspension

Exterior/Convenience

Full LED Taillights

Integrated Memory seating system (Driver)

Ventilated front seat

The price of the Elantra Limited is $25,450 and comes with these standout features:

Digital Key – Hyundai Digital Key is a dedicated smartphone app available on the Elantra Limited and SEL with Premium Package. The app allows smartphones to lock and unlock the vehicle, activate the panic alert and start the engine using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) communication and Near Field Communication (NFC).

Not only does Hyundai Digital Key allow owners to leave traditional car keys at home, it can securely share keys with family and friends. The level of access can be tailored to each shared user for a defined period. The primary driver can determine duration of vehicle use or limit the use to only certain features when loaning the vehicle, and, of course, keys can be revoked remotely. Each Elantra still comes with traditional keys. Digital Key is compatible only with phones using the Android operating system.

Dynamic Voice Recognition System

The all-new Elantra Limited and SEL with Premium Package have an enhanced natural language voice recognition system for better feature control. This natural-language voice interface includes Speech-to-Meaning and Deep Meaning Understanding technologies powered by Houndify, delivering unprecedented speed and accuracy in voice recognition and responses, and an ability to remember context, such as the user's location to support natural interactions.

Using a natural voice, one can control the:

Climate on/off

Air conditioner on/off

Heat on/off

Fan high/low

Defrost on

Set fan to face, feet, or face and feet

Defrost on and set fan to feet

Warm up/cool down

Air intake system on

Turn on/off heated seats (driver/passenger)

Set heated seat levels 1, 2, or 3 (driver/passenger)

Rear window defroster on/off

Turn on/off the heated steering wheel

And additional functions

To activate controls, all the driver has to do is use the "push to talk button" on the steering wheel and say the command. Simple commands include, "Turn the air conditioner on," "Set the fan to my face," or "Turn on my heated seat." There are also more requests the system can handle like "What is the temperature in St. Louis?", "When is Mother's Day?" or "Find me a coffee shop".

Elantra N Line Overview & Pricing

The Elantra N Line is new to the Hyundai family and is priced at $24,100. It adds sporty design elements and refined powertrain/chassis upgrades to a mid-level trim Elantra.

2021 Elantra N Line Product Overview

Performance-inspired N Line trim available on Elantra sedan for the first time

Eye-catching N Line design elements inside and out

Turbocharged engine and independent rear suspension

N Line Exterior Design Elements

N Line version of Hyundai's signature Cascading Grille with distinctive red character line

N Line front bumper fascia

Black colored side sill moldings

N Line rear fascia with diffuser

Lip-spoiler

N Line badging

N Line 18-inch wheels and Hankook Ventus S1 RX 235/40R18 all-season tires (7-speed DCT) or Goodyear Eagle F1 235/40R18 summer tires (6-speed MT)

N Line window accents

Chrome twin exhaust

Sunroof

Projector headlights and full LED taillights

N Line Interior Design Elements

Unique leather-wrapped perforated N steering wheel

N Line sport seats with leather bolsters and N logos

N Line gearshift with metal accents and leather inserts

N Line analog gauge cluster

Red stitching and trim accents differentiate the N Line from the standard Elantra

Qi™ wireless charging pad

Smartphone digital key (NFC)

Alloy pedals

Black headliner

Elantra N Line Mechanical Improvements



2021 Elantra N Line 2021 Elantra Sedan Engine mount stiffness + 13.9% 18kgf/㎜ 15.5 kgf/㎜ "Rollrod" mount stiffness + 16.6% 21kgf/㎜ 17.5 kgf/㎜ Spring stiffness (F/R) +26% (Front) / - 2.9 / 3.6 2.3 / 2.1 Stability bar diameters (F/R) +4.5% / - Φ23 / Φ17 22.2 / CTBA Shocks N Line tune Base tune Steering 64 mm/rev 62 mm/rev Front brakes 12-inch rotors 11-inch rotors Tires Hankook Ventus S1 RX 235/40R18 (All-season) Goodyear Eagle F1 235/40R18 (Summer) 15" Kumho and Hankook (All-season) 16" Kumho and Continental (All-season) 17" Kumho and Hankook (All-season)

Elantra N Line Driving Dynamics

As with the exterior and interior, the driving experience is enhanced for N Line performance with new suspension and steering tuning, revised powertrain mounts and summer tires. Additionally, Elantra N Line's multi-link independent rear suspension, larger front brake rotors and summer tires make it a corner rascal.

Elantra N Line is powered by an exclusive 1.6-liter GDI turbocharged engine with six-speed manual or seven-speed Double Clutch Transmission (DCT). The DCT has a SHIFTRONIC® manual shift mode via large steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters or the gear selector lever according to driver preference. An easy-to-read LCD readout on the instrument panel shows the selected gear at all times for the driver. This drivetrain generates 201 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. of torque to meet performance and fuel efficiency needs. An available sport mode can take the thrills a bit higher with more aggressive shift points and the ability to hold a gear longer.

2021 Elantra Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Pricing

Model Base MSRP Engine Transmission Convenience Pkg. Premium Pkg. Total MSRP Freight MSRP w/Freight SE $19,650 2.0L 4-cylinder engine Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT)



$19,650 $995 $20,645 SEL $20,900 2.0L 4-cylinder engine Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT)



$20,900 $995 $21,895 SEL+Convenience Pkg. $20,900 2.0L 4-cylinder engine Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) $950

$21,850 $995 $22,845 SEL+Convenience+Premium Pkgs. $20,900 2.0L 4-cylinder engine Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) $950 $2,100 $23,950 $995 $24,945 SEL Hybrid $23,550 Hybrid powertrain 6-speed DCT



$23,550 $995 $24,545 N Line MT $24,100 1.6L Turbo 4-cylinder engine 6-speed manual



$24,100 $995 $25,095 N Line DCT $25,200 1.6L Turbo 4-cylinder engine 6-speed DCT



$25,200 $995 $26,195 Limited $25,450 2.0L 4-cylinder engine Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT)



$25,450 $995 $26,445 Limited Hybrid $28,100 Hybrid powertrain 6-speed DCT



$28,100 $995 $29,095

