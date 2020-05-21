Hyundai Announces Pricing for New Segment-Busting 2020 Sonata Hybrid

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America has announced pricing for the 2020 Sonata Hybrid, starting at $27,750 for the extremely fuel efficient Sonata Hybrid Blue and $35,300 for the new range-topping Sonata Hybrid Limited. At $27,750, shoppers will discover the 2020 Sonata Hybrid Blue achieves a segment-leading EPA estimated 52-MPG combined fuel economy ratingi and a best-in-class EPA estimated 54-MPG highway fuel economy rating. In city driving, Sonata Hybrid Blue delivers an EPA estimated 50 MPG. The tech-packed Limited version can also increase fuel economy with its segment exclusive Solar Roof System and the optional Hyundai Digital Key allows a Sonata Hybrid to be unlocked, started and driven without a physical key, via Android smartphone or NFC card. Sonata Hybrid will be available at U.S. dealerships in June.

2020 Sonata Hybrid Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Pricing

Model MSRP Blue $27,750 SEL $29,900 Limited $35,300

Freight Charges for the 2020 Sonata Hybrid are $975 and are not included in the above chart.

"Sonata Hybrid offers something new to the midsize sedan segment, with its leading fuel economy ratings, stylish appearance, incredible value, and more standard features," said Brian Smith, Hyundai Motor America Chief Operating Officer. "Like Sonata and Sonata Turbo launched last year, Sonata Hybrid demonstrates Hyundai's unique approach melding innovative technologies and emotional design into products that people increasingly want to put in their driveways."

Overview

The 2020 Sonata Hybrid's exclusive styling has a slippery 0.24 drag coefficient, thanks to a unique cross-hole grille with active air flaps, a rear spoiler and aerodynamic alloy wheels. Hyundai Motor's Solar Roof System makes its debut on the Sonata Hybrid. This system recharges the hybrid battery and prevents unnecessary battery discharge when the car is off. The solar roof can increase the driving range by a couple of miles after 6 hours of charging. Engineers also applied Active Shift Control technology to control the electric motor, aligning it with the rotational speeds of the engine and transmission, reducing gear-shifting times by 30%. This synchronization not only improves the Sonata Hybrid's acceleration and fuel economy but also improves the durability of the transmission by minimizing friction during shifts.

The Sonata Hybrid is equipped with a Smartstream 2.0 GDi HEV engine and a 6-speed automatic transmission. The engine's power output is 150 horsepower and 139 lb.-ft. of torque. The car's electric motor delivers power output of 39 kW (51 HP) and maximum torque of 151 lb.-ft. of torque. Combined system power output is 192 horsepower and EPA estimated fuel economy numbers are 50 MPG city, 54 MPG highway and 52 MPG combined for the Blue trim.

Mechanical Specifications 2020 Sonata

Hybrid 2020 Camry

Hybrid 2020 Accord

Hybrid Gasoline

Engine Size 2.0L I4 GDI 2.5L I4 GDI 2.0L I4 GDI HP/Torque (lb.-ft.) 150 / 139 176 / 163 143 / 129 Electric

Motor kW (HP) 39 kW

(51 HP) 88 kW

(118 HP) 135 kW

(181 HP) Voltage 270V 259V N/A Net Horsepower 192 HP 208 HP 212 HP Fuel

Economy (city/hwy./comb.)

EPA estimates 50/54/52 – Blue

45/51/47 – SEL,

Limited 51/53/52 – LE

44/47/46 – SE,

XLE 48/47/48 –

Hybrid

Solar Roof System

Hyundai Sonata Hybrid's solar-panel roof directly charges the 12-volt or hybrid batteries and outputs 205 watts of electricity. This system has several benefits:

Mileage increases by about 2 miles per day

Helps prevent battery discharge from infotainment or HVAC systems when the car is off

Unique design cue

Active Shift Control Technology

ASC technology optimizes transmission efficiency by monitoring gear shifts 500 times per second and precisely adjusting the transmission rotation speed for faster shift times. ASC applies new control logic software to the Hybrid Control Unit (HCU), which aligns the electric motor with the rotational speeds of the engine and transmission to reduce gear shifts by 30%. The technology also delivers smoother gear changes and quicker shift times.

Digital Key

Continuing to promote the latest advances in technology, the new Sonata Hybrid offers an optional smartphone-based Hyundai Digital Key. Digital Key uses a dedicated mobile app, Near Field Communication (NFC), and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology to allow a new Sonata to be unlocked, started and driven without a physical key, via a smartphone. Sonata's Digital Key also allows secure sharing of virtual keys with family and friends.

Sonata owners can tailor the different vehicle functions available to each shared virtual key, and can make the key available for only a defined amount of time. The vehicle owner can preset the duration of vehicle use or limit the use to only certain features when loaning the vehicle, and can revoke keys remotely. For additional convenience, such as using a valet service or visiting a Hyundai dealer, Hyundai Digital Key also works with an NFC card, which will be provided with each vehicle. Each Sonata still comes with traditional keys. At this time, Hyundai Digital Key is compatible only with phones using the Android operating system.

Optimized Hybrid Battery Placement

By optimizing the placement of the high-voltage hybrid battery, Hyundai engineers were able to increase trunk capacity by 2.5 cubic feet, compared with the 2019 Sonata Hybrid. This placement also helps create best-in-class front headroom and legroom.



2020

Sonata

Hybrid 2020

Camry

Hybrid 2020

Accord

Hybrid Headroom (F/R) in. 40.0/37.8 37.5/38.0 37.5/37.2 Legroom (F/R) in. 46.1/34.8 42.1/38.0 42.3/40.4 Shoulder Room (F/R) in. 57.9/56.1 57.7/55.7 58.3/56.5 Hip Room (F/R) in. 54.6/54.4 55.4/54.7 55.3/55.0

Convenience Technology

The 2020 Sonata Hybrid features a number of advanced comfort and convenience features including an electric parking brake, Hands-free Smart Trunk, Qi high-speed wireless smartphone charging pad with cooling fan, standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto®, Text-to-Speech via Bluetooth®, heated and ventilated front seats and split-folding rear seats.

The top-of-the-line audio and navigation display is a wide, high-definition, customizable, 10.25-inch touchscreen monitor with split screens and natural language, and cloud-based speech recognition powered by Blue Link, while the cluster supervision display is a full 12.3 inches. The navigation system includes a bird's-eye view in navigation maps, and drivers get HD Radio traffic flow and incident data without ever paying for a subscription. Dual Bluetooth support is also available, so two devices can be paired at the same time—one for phone calls and one for streaming audio. The navigation system also comes with three years of Blue Link Multimedia/Map updates. Hyundai's eight-inch display audio user interface, equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, is standard on the 2020 Sonata Hybrid. An optional Bose® audio system also delivers an exceptional experience to customers.

SmartSense Safety Technologies

Sonata features Hyundai's latest SmartSense advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). A series of sensors and systems, often restricted to luxury cars, combine to potentially warn the driver and may take action in the event of a safety incident. Meanwhile, other ADAS systems can help the driver perform certain tasks using the car's 3 radar sensors, 12 ultrasonic sensors and 5 cameras. These features include:

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (standard)

Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (standard)

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (standard)

Lane Following Assist (standard)

Lane Keeping Assist (standard)

Highway Driving Assist (optional)

Safety Features 2020

Sonata

Hybrid 2020

Camry

Hybrid 2020

Accord

Hybrid STANDARD

SAFETY Total Standard Airbags 9 10 6 Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) √ √ √ Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection √ √ √ Daytime Running Lights (DRL) √ √ √ High Beam Assist √ √ √ Blind Spot Collision Avoidance-Assist (BCA) √ O O Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist (RCTA) √ O NA

Blue Link

The connected car team at Hyundai continues to improve Blue Link's services, and the 2020 Sonata Hybrid received many system enhancements. As with most Hyundai models, Blue Link is complimentary on the 2020 Sonata Hybrid for three years and includes Remote Start with Climate Control, Remote Door Lock/Unlock, Stolen Vehicle Recovery and Destination Search by Voice. These 2020 improvements include:

Remote Profile Management—stores select vehicle settings to the Blue Link cloud and enables the user to update them remotely and push them back to the vehicle

Remote Start Enhancements:

Remote seat heat/vent (full support on/off for each individual heated/cooled seat; ability to adjust level)



Profile selection (preloads individual driver setting for seating position and side mirrors)



Vehicle Status Notifications—if the vehicle is left with doors unlocked or windows open, customers will receive a notification



Maintenance Alert Enhancement—maintenance interval tracking is now visible in the multimedia system, with ability to reset

i Tied with Camry Hybrid.

