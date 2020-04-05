Hyundai Company is offering assistance in response to COVID-19

ARDMORE, Okla., April 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Many people have been negatively impacted by the current situation across the country. It is not easy to deal with the changing environment. We are adjusting to a new kind of normal that doesn't have a foreseeable end. There are a lot of things changing and up in the air, but everyone is doing their best to find a routine.

One thing that people are worried about the most is their finances. With many people working reduced hours or not at all, budgets are getting tighter and tighter. Hyundai is offering different assistance programs to help their customers. Hyundai owners who lose their job can be eligible for the Assurance Job Loss Protection program that can cover payments for a time. For newer purchases, there are some programs to help cover or defer payments.

For more precise details or assistance, customers are highly encouraged to reach out to Carter County Hyundai with any questions. The dealership can be reached via their website or e-mail and social media profiles. Carter County Hyundai can also be reached over the phone at 580-319-4949. The dealership is located at 616 Holiday Dr, Ardmore, OK, 73401 for the customers who wish a more direct interaction.

SOURCE Carter County Hyundai