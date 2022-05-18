|
Hyundai IONIQ 5 Added to Consumer Guide's® 2022 Best Buy Awards
- Six Hyundai Vehicles Awarded Consumer Guide Best Buy Awards
- More than 150 New Vehicles Evaluated Across 20 Categories
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's all-new IONIQ 5 electric sport utility vehicle has been added to Consumer Guide's ® 2022 Best Buy Awards for its driving range of more than 300 miles, balanced driving dynamics and ambitious interior and exterior styling. Vehicles selected offer a combination of consumer-desired features and options in addition to the dynamic driving qualities that make for safe, enjoyable and reliable transportation choices. The complete list of Consumer Guide 2022 Best Buy Awards can be viewed at http://consumerguide.com/b
"The Ioniq 5 is an ambitiously designed vehicle that blends avant-garde styling and everyday practicality, and it shows Hyundai is serious about the electric-vehicle market," said Consumer Guide Publisher Tom Appel.
The six Hyundai models on the Best Buy list include:
A Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy represents the finest value and attributes in each respective class.
"We appreciate the special mid-year addition for the Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric-vehicle into Consumer Guide's Best Buy ranking," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "IONIQ 5 launched after the deadline for 2022 Best Buy voting, but once the IONIQ 5 was tested, it was clear to Consumer Guide that it was one of the best electric vehicles on the market."Consumer Guide
Since 1967, Consumer Guide has published authoritative, objective reviews of new and used cars and trucks. Consumer Guide's singular focus is to make car shopping easier for consumers. Consumer Guide editors provide professional, unbiased evaluations of nearly 1,500 new and used vehicles, as well as expert shopping advice and insightful automotive editorials. Consumer Guide is based in Morton Grove, IL. It is published by Publications International, Ltd.
http://consumerguide.com/best-buys/
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.
