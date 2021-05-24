FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor North America today introduced the all-new IONIQ 5, an electric crossover utility vehicle (CUV) with a targeted driving range of 300 miles, design inspired by Hyundai's '45' EV concept, relevant technology and best-in-class ultra-fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. IONIQ 5 rides on Hyundai's exclusive Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that allows for more interior space and optimized performance. IONIQ 5 is part of Hyundai Motor Group's plan to introduce 23 BEV models and sell 1 million BEV units worldwide by 2025. IONIQ 5 goes on sale this fall with a pre-reservation program for early purchasers that offers special benefits.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 Electric CUV Disrupts EV Market with Ultra-Fast Charging and Vehicle-to-Load Power Capability

"IONIQ 5 introduces the Hyundai brand to a whole new set of buyers," said José Muñoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "Once behind the steering wheel, they are going to be shocked by the range, power, comfort, interior space and advanced technology. Owning one is going to be a new experience and lifestyle that only the IONIQ brand can provide."

Sleek and Sophisticated Design Links Past, Present and Future

IONIQ 5's progressive design represents a departure from past norms, exploring a new design freedom offered by a dedicated BEV platform. IONIQ 5's design language drew inspiration from Hyundai's '45' EV concept, which debuted at 2019 International Motor Show Germany. IONIQ 5 captures the character and many details of the concept car.

Extended 118.1-inch wheelbase - IONIQ 5 has the longest wheelbase in Hyundai's U.S. product lineup

Cutting-edge Parametic Pixel LED lighting elements

Eye-catching V-shaped front bumper incorporates distinctive daytime running lamps (DRLs)

Flush door handles provide clean surface styling and enhanced aerodynamics

Front and rear forms merge together at the doors, another example of Hyundai's 'Parametric Dynamics' design

Strong C-pillar shape, inspired by the '45' EV concept, gives IONIQ 5 a commanding presence

Large 20-inch areo-optimized wheels echo the Parametric Pixel design theme and complete IONIQ 5's perfected proportions, optimized for Hyundai's E-GMP platform

Customers can choose from six exterior colors, including five nature-inspired hues exclusive to IONIQ 5. The color choices are Phantom Black (Pearl), Cyber Gray (Metallic), Atlas White (Solid), Digital Teal (Green Pearl), Lucid Blue (Pearl), Shooting Star (Gray Matte). The interior has three color options Obsidian Black Monotone, Dark Pebble Gray/Dove Gray, Dark Teal/Dove Gray.

Electric Motors and Battery Setups to Suit Every Customer

IONIQ 5 is available with a range of drive motors to fit the needs of every customer. Customers can mate the 77.4 kWh battery pack to two electric motor layouts, either with a rear motor only or with both front and rear motors. The top-of-the-line dual motor setup is an all-wheel drive (AWD) option producing a combined power output of 320 horsepower (74 kW front + 165 kW rear) and 446 ft.-lbs. of torque. An IONIQ 5 with this configuration can go from 0 to 60 MPH in less than 5 seconds. The single-motor layout with a rear motor offers 225 horsepower (168 kW) and 258 ft.-lbs. of torque and two-wheel drive (2WD).

When equipped with a single motor (2WD), IONIQ 5's targeted maximum driving range on a single charge is 300 miles. The targeted range of the dual motor all-wheel drive SE & SEL models is 269. The top-of-the-line Limited AWD model has a targeted range of 244 miles. All configurations have a top speed of 115 MPH and can tow a trailer with a capacity of up to 1,500 pounds.

Fast Charging

IONIQ 5's E-GMP can support both 400-V and 800-V charging infrastructures. The platform offers 800-V charging capability as standard, and can accommodate 400-V charging without the need for additional components or adapters. The multi-charging system is a world's first patented technology that operates the motor and inverter to boost 400 V to 800 V for stable charging compatibility.

With a 350-kW charger, IONIQ 5 can charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. If the owner only has five minutes to spare, the IONIQ 5 can recoup about 68 miles of range using a 350-kW fast charger. The standard 10.9 kW on-board charger completes a full charge in 6 hours and 43 minutes using Level 2 charging.

Unlimited Charging for Two Years

Recently, Hyundai Motor America (HMA) collaborated with Electrify America to support owners of the 2021 Kona Electric and IONIQ plug-in sedans with 250 kWh of included DC Fast charging in the all- new Electrify America app. Electrify America's network of over 600 stations offers owners the access they need to fully enjoy their EV by providing convenient, ultra-fast charging stations across the country. In order to support our IONIQ 5 customers, HMA will continue to partner with Electrify America by offering unlimited 30-minute charging sessions for two years from the date of purchase on their rapidly growing network of ultra-fast chargers. Electrify America plans to have about 800 charging stations with more than 3,500 ultra-fast chargers either open or in development by the end of 2021. HMA will provide more details about the charging plan when the IONIQ 5 goes on sale in the fall.

Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) Function

IONIQ 5 also provides an innovative V2L function, which allows customers to freely use or charge any electric devices, such as electric bicycles, scooters or camping equipment. It serves as a charger on wheels. This function can even be used to charge a stranded EV. It is ideal for powering necessities during a power outage, tailgate parties, camping or outdoor projects (1.9 kW peak power using a standard 120-volt outlet). The V2L function is enabled using an available accessory adaptor and goes into the outside charging port. In addition to outside power outlet, there is a second outlet underneath the back row seat for charging laptops, phones and other devices on the Limited trim. This second outlet is similar to what you would find on a commercial airliner.

Large Car Space – For Passengers and Cargo

IONIQ 5's crossover body type achieves unique proportions and short overhangs due to its elongated wheelbase. Measuring 182.5 inches in overall length, 74.4 inches wide and 63.0-inches tall on a 118.1-inch wheelbase, IONIQ 5 offers large-car-like interior space in a compact CUV. In fact, IONIQ 5's wheelbase is almost 4 inches longer when compared with a Hyundai Palisade midsize CUV, but its overall length is 14 inches shorter than Palisade's.

IONIQ 5's interior takes full advantage of E-GMP's all-electric packaging, steer-by-wire and shift-by-wire systems to provide a nearly flat floor for maximum passenger and cargo space. E-GMP maximizes interior space through its long wheelbase and short front and rear overhangs. With the battery pack mounted beneath the floor, between the front and rear wheel axles, the E-GMP architecture creates a flat floor for the cabin. This provides more legroom for passengers, while enabling various arrangements for the front and rear seats. In fact, the Hyundai IONIQ 5 has more passenger volume (106.5 cu. ft.) when compared with Ford Mustang Mach-E (101.1 cu. ft.) and Volkswagen ID.4 (99.9 cu. ft.). There is also a new separate cooling block structure which helps make the battery pack more compact. With energy density enhanced by around 10% compared to existing EV battery technology, the battery packs are lighter, can be mounted lower in the body, and liberate more cabin space.

IONIQ 5 provides 27.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the second row, which increases up to 59.3 cubic feet when the second-row seats are folded. For added versatility, the second-row seats can slide forward up to 5.3 inches, recline, and also fold in a 60:40 ratio.

Flexible, Customizable, Smart Interior Design

The interior's most notable feature is the Universal Island moveable center console that can slide back and forth 5.5 inches. This movement, flat floor and gear selector located behind the steering wheel allow the driver to freely enter and exit the cabin on either side when parked in a narrow spot.

First- and second-row passengers can enjoy the island's cup holders, 15-watt wireless phone charger and USB ports. This console is big enough to hold a large handbag.

The shift-by-wire gear selector is easy to use. The driver just rotates it forward for drive and backward for reverse. Park is just a button click. This selector was ergonomically studied and is an example of the perfect execution found throughout IONIQ 5. A magnetic board just to the left of the digital cluster screen is ideal for posting pictures and notes just like on a refrigerator. Hidden ambient lighting brings a lounge feeling to the cabin and surrounds the speaker grilles for an extra level of detail.

IONIQ 5 is also equipped with an electronically adjustable memory driver's seat that reclines to the optimum angle and has a footrest underneath, offering a feeling of weightlessness. Hyundai engineers reduced the thickness of these seats by 30 percent, providing even more space for those seated in the second row. The second-row seats also recline and slide to provide more legroom than a midsize SUV and additional headroom. The sliding second-row seats also can provide additional luggage space when needed. To give the interior an even greater sense of openness, IONIQ 5's vision roof consists of one large glass panel without cross members.

Many of its interior touchpoints — seats, headliner, door trim, floor and armrest — use eco-friendly, sustainably sourced materials. These materials include recycled PET bottles, plant-based (bio PET) yarns and natural wool yarns, eco-processed leather with plant-based extracts, and bio paint with plant extracts.

Premium Head-Up Display with AR Technology

For the first time in a Hyundai, IONIQ 5 features a Head-Up Display (HUD) with Augmented Reality (AR) mode, essentially turning the windshield into a display screen. Drivers can choose to use AR technology to project relevant information, such as turn-by-turn navigation, advanced safety and the car's surroundings nearly 4 feet (44 inches) in front of their line of sight on the road. This allows drivers to process information quickly while keeping their attention on the road ahead.

Innovative Connectivity

IONIQ 5 seamlessly integrates advanced technologies for an enhanced digital user experience. The wide, configurable, dual cockpit features a 12-inch, full-touch infotainment screen and hoodless 12- inch digital gauge cluster that can be customized to meet customers' needs.

IONIQ 5's infotainment system provides real-time travel radius mapping based on the current state of charge. The Infotainment system's connected car services also help search and plan the best route to include a charging station along the way.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto look great on this widescreen display. Bluetooth Multi-connection support is also available, so two devices can be paired at the same time—one for phone calls and one for streaming audio. The navigation system comes with three years of Bluelink® Infotainment/Map updates.

SmartSense Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Ensure High Levels of Safety & Convenience

IONIQ 5 is also equipped with the next level of Hyundai SmartSense, advanced driver assistance systems, ensuring the highest levels of safety and convenience on the road. IONIQ 5 is the first Hyundai model to offer Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2). Other driving assistance systems include Smart Cruise Control with Machine Learning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High Beam Assist (HBA), and more.

IONIQ 5's Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2) makes highway driving more convenient. HDA 2 helps maintain a set distance and speed from the vehicle ahead when driving on a highway. It also helps center IONIQ 5 in the lane, even around a curve by controlling the steering wheel. The system actively responds to close-range low-speed cut-ins by other drivers and will automatically assist lane changes in certain conditions simply by activating the turn signal. HDA 2 also adjusts steering feel according to drive mode.

Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Machine Learning tailors the SCC to mimic the driver's unique tendencies for acceleration and spacing with the vehicle ahead. The system is able to learn the driver's behavior even when SCC is not activated. By observing the timing and responsiveness of the driver's acceleration and the following distance maintained, the system can approximate similar behavior when SCC is activated.

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) can detect a vehicle, pedestrian or cyclist and can help avoid a collision with any one of them. It includes Junction Turning, Junction Crossing, Lane-Changing Oncoming and Side along with Evasive Steering Assist. FCA with Junction Turning activates the brakes if it detects oncoming traffic when the driver is turning left at an intersection. FCA with Junction Crossing senses vehicles approaching from the side when the driver is going straight through an intersection. FCA with Lane-Change Oncoming and Side makes switching lanes safer. If FCA senses an approaching car that has crossed the center line when the driver is changing lines, it automatically assists with avoidance steering, if there is no danger of secondary accidents. If a potential secondary accident is detected, FCA will only produce a warning. When the FCA system detects a vehicle in the adjacent lane switching into a lane at the same time, avoidance steering is provided.

Other semi-autonomous driving features include Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), which adjusts vehicle speed to match the speed limit, and High Beam Assist (HBA), which automatically turns high beams on and off to avoid blinding oncoming drivers.

IONIQ 5 has several driver attention-related functions to ensure safety at all times by detecting if the driver is drowsy or distracted. Driver Attention Warning (DAW) displays the driver's attention level and provides a warning when signs of driver inattentiveness are detected and recommends a rest if needed. DAW sounds a warning if the vehicle remains stopped for a long period of time (such as at a traffic signal) and the driver doesn't react quickly enough when the vehicle ahead starts moving.

Several functions work in tandem to help avoid collisions in a variety of driving situations. Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) helps avoid collisions at the rear side of the vehicle by using radar to detect other vehicles and applies differential braking, when necessary. BCA is particularly useful in situations such as changing lanes or exiting from parallel parking. Another function, Blind-Spot View Monitor (BVM), uses a camera to show the driver views to the left and the right of the vehicle on the cluster screen if the driver indicates to change lanes.

IONIQ 5 also assures the safety of backseat passengers with Safe Exit Assist (SEA), which helps prevent passengers from stepping out into danger by using radar to detect nearing vehicles. When the occupant opens the door to exit the vehicle after a stop, if an approaching vehicle from the rear side is detected, the system provides a warning. The system also helps keep the rear door closed through operation of the electronic child lock.

A variety of parking assistance features make parking in a variety of circumstances easier than before. Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA) allows the driver to remotely park or exit a parking spot from outside the vehicle. This feature works for both parallel and perpendicular parking and can be activated via a button on the vehicle's smart key.

Surround View Monitor (SVM) uses an array of strategically located cameras to give the driver a 360-degree view of the area surrounding the vehicle, making it easier to park in tight spaces. Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA) works to help avoid collisions while backing up. If an obstacle is detected via the rear-view camera or rear ultrasonic sensors, PCA will display a warning and, if necessary, apply the brakes. Similarly, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) can display and sound a warning, or apply the brakes, when a car approaches from the left or right side and the driver does not stop.

Hyundai Puts Your Wallet on Wheels with Upcoming In-car Payment System

Hyundai is developing a hassle-free in-car payment system for the IONIQ 5. This system will bring in-car credit card payment capabilities to IONIQ 5 customers via the infotainment screen. In-car credit card payment will be available with major brands and allow drivers to do the following:

Find and pay for EV charging

Order and pay for food / coffee to go

Find, reserve and pay for parking

Over-the-air, Wireless Updates to the Multimedia and Navigation System

IONIQ 5 is the first Hyundai vehicle to offer over-the-air wireless updates for maps and multimedia software. These updates are also available at no charge via Hyundai web portal and are available twice a year in April and October.

Hyundai Bluelink

Hyundai is offering the latest version of its upgraded Bluelink® connected car services with IONIQ 5. This range of new features allows customers to control their car with their smartphone or voice to make their drive more convenient and enjoyable. New Bluelink features include Connected Routing, Last Mile Navigation and a new User Profile feature.

The Bluelink app displays the vehicle's range, battery state and charging times when plugged into public or private charging points. Customers can access an advanced battery management system in order to select charging times that best fit their schedules or their budgets by making the most of off-peak electricity rates.

Other Bluelink-enabled features include:

Remote Profile Management stores selected vehicle settings in the Bluelink cloud, with the ability to remotely update and push back to the vehicle, personalized to driver preferences.

Remote Start Enhancements offer remote seat heating and ventilation functions as well as preloads of individual driver settings for seating position.

Vehicle Status Notifications inform customers if the vehicle is left with doors unlocked or windows open.

POI Send to Car Now with Waypoints is an ability to add up to three-way points to be delivered to the vehicle together and automatically set order of destinations.

Maintenance Alert Enhancement tracks maintenance intervals in the multimedia system, with ability to reset.

With Remote Charging, IONIQ 5 drivers can start and stop charging with the push of a button on their smartphone app. During colder months, Remote Climate Control allows users to schedule pre-heating of IONIQ 5 while it is connected to an external power source. Not only does this ensure comfort for occupants during the drive, but it also saves battery power that would otherwise be needed to heat the vehicle on the road.

IONIQ 5's Dynamic Voice Recognition system accepts simple voice commands to conveniently control cabin A/C, radio, hatch opening/closing, heated steering wheel, heated/cooled seats and other functions. The system can also assist with various points of interest (POI), weather status and stock market data updates.

IONIQ 5 features a premium Bose sound system. Its eight speakers, including a subwoofer, are strategically placed throughout the vehicle for a high-quality listening experience.

Availability and Alternative Ownership Model

IONIQ 5 will initially be sold in Hyundai stores in the 10 zero-emissions vehicle (ZEV) statesi plus Texas, Fla., Ill., Ga., NC, Pa, and Ariz. followed by a broader rollout in 2022. HMA is also looking at alternative ownership models to attract and engage first-time EV customers. People are interested in trying EVs, but want to do so in a convenient, low-risk way and are already comfortable using subscriptions to buy goods and services. In the future, Hyundai dealers will offer a simple automobile subscription service for IONIQ shoppers. This subscription service will feature a single, all-inclusive monthly payment, covering the vehicle, insurance and maintenance.

IONIQ: More to Come

The introduction of IONIQ 5 is the first step in the company's journey of dedicated electric vehicles, moving it closer to achieving its clean mobility goals. Following the launch of IONIQ 5, Hyundai will expand its BEV lineup with IONIQ 6, a midsize electric sedan, and IONIQ 7, a large electric SUV.

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

i The 10 ZEV states as of today are: 1. California, 2. Connecticut, 3. Maine, 4 Maryland, 5. Massachusetts, 6. New York, 7. New Jersey, 8. Oregon, 9. Rhode Island, 10. Vermont

