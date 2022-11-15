Hyundai Joins Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration as First Official Sponsor

Hyundai is the Exclusive U.S. Automotive Partner for Disney100 Celebration in 2023

360-degree Integrated Campaign to Include Experiential Activations, All-new Content and Advertising, Merchandising, Social Extensions and More

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America celebrates Disney 100 Years of Wonder as the exclusive automotive partner for Disney100. The celebration, which honors the rich legacy of storytelling and immersive experiences that have been a hallmark of the company since its founding in 1923, is anticipated to be the largest cross-company global celebration in the 100-year history of The Walt Disney Company.

"Disney is a beloved brand that strikes an emotional connection with every interaction," said Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. "Hyundai values customer experiences and the moments and stories shared along the way and with Disney we look forward to tapping into the emotion and wonder by adding a little magic and inspiration to each journey."

"As we look back and celebrate ten decades of creating magic and unforgettable storytelling at The Walt Disney Company, we're excited to bring it all to life with Hyundai," said Rita Ferro, president, Advertising, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. "We're combining the best in creativity and innovation to launch a fully integrated campaign that will unlock wonder with multiple touchpoints throughout the year, and as we look ahead to the next 100 years of Disney."

This sponsorship is one of many collaborations between Hyundai and Disney. In 2021, Hyundai and Disney Advertising, Disney CreativeWorks and Marvel teamed up to release a first-ever multi-series campaign for Disney featuring title characters from ABC, ESPN and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of the 2022 Tucson "Question Everything" creative platform.

Additionally, Hyundai and National Geographic created "Outside Academy" in 2021 - an educational augmented reality experience that empowered families to explore iconic national parks, while inspiring them to create journeys of their own.

About Disney 100 Years of Wonder

Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebrates The Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary. The largest company-wide event in Disney's history, Disney100 celebrates the impact of Disney's unparalleled storytelling and experiences both on global culture and audiences, along with the creators, employees, and cast members who have brought those stories to life. Disney will celebrate its fans with new experiences, products, special events, films, programming, livestreams, exhibits, and more from across its vast portfolio of beloved brands. Disney100 will honor the company's past and present, while setting the stage for the next 100 years of Disney magic, as the company creates a larger and more connected magical Disney universe for families and fans around the world.

About The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise that includes Disney Parks, Experiences and Products; Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution; and three content groups—Studios, General Entertainment and Sports—focused on developing and producing content for DTC, theatrical and linear platforms.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-joins-disney-100-years-of-wonder-celebration-as-first-official-sponsor-301678396.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America