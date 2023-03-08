Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.03.2023 15:00:00

Hyundai Launches Third-Annual Women in STEM Scholarship

  • Five Female STEM Students to Receive a $10,000 USD College Scholarship Each
  • Applications due June 30, 2023

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate International Women's Day, Hyundai Motor America has announced that applications for its third-annual Hyundai Women in STEM Scholarship are now open.

Hyundai Motor America Women in STEM 2023 Scholarship

Since launching the scholarship in 2020, Hyundai has provided $150,000 USD to the next generation of women leaders, helping to close the gender gap in STEM fields such as engineering, mobility and autonomous driving.

For 2023, five female STEM students will receive a scholarship in the amount of $10,000 USD each.

"At Hyundai, we know that investing in our future will create a richer journey for us all," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "With this scholarship, we are proud to support the journeys of the future women leaders and innovators in STEM as they continue their education."

Recipients must be high school seniors or undergraduate students who identify as female, reside in the United States and plan to pursue or are pursuing a STEM-related field of education. Eligible students can apply for the award by writing an essay of 500 words or more on how they think the future of mobility can be improved to better serve communities and enhance quality of life through STEM-related solutions.

Applications are open now until June 30, 2023. More information can be found at https://www.tun.com/scholarships/the-hyundai-women-in-stem-scholarship-2023/.

Hyundai Motor America 

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

 

