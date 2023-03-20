Hyundai Mobis Develops the In-wheel System, an Electric Motor Inside the Wheels

Hyundai Mobis developed the in-wheel system enabling independent control of all four wheels, which has not mass produced yet in the industry.

It enhances power efficiency by reducing the driving system components, and driving performance by controlling of all wheels independently.

The in-wheel system is the future mobility solution essential to e-Corner module that enables zero turns and crab walking.

SEOUL, South Korea, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX 012330) announced on 20 that they have succeeded in developing the in-wheel system, which lets the motor control each wheel directly. The key technologies for in-wheel system, including drive motor and the controller, have been developed by Hyundai Mobis in-house.

The in-wheel system is the latest technology with no record of being mass-produced anywhere in the world. Hyundai Mobis currently is verifying its reliability for mass-production based on IONIQ 5 with Hyundai Motor Company.

Hyundai Mobis began developing the in-wheel system in 2010 in response to the emering electric car market. In-wheel motor requires a complex design process to place a powertrain on wheels. It is seen as a technology that needs to overcome a series of challenges, including securing of drive performance and durability.

Key highlights of the in-wheel system are enhanced drive and power efficiency, longer cruising range, improved driving performance, and unique steer modes. Applying the in-wheel system in the vehicle means to maximize the drive efficiency without the need to install a separate power transmission component, such as a drive shaft (a component that transmits torque to wheels). This will also improve power efficiency.

Additionally, in-wheel systems improve the driving range of electric vehicles with secured battery capacity. It frees up space inside and allows the vehicle to utilize the rooms for existing driving system. The system also provides efficient tourque distribution for each motor in a wheel, enabling optimum turns and body control. Hyundai Mobis reportedly improves the turn movement and power efficiency by approximately 20% or more through efficient torque distribution in all four directions. Unique features like crab walking and zero turns are also available with the in-wheel system.

The in-wheel motor is the key technology of the e-corner system. Hyundai Mobis unveild the e-Corner system based on IONIQ 5 at CES 2023. The e-corner system is an integrated solution that combines electronic steering, braking, and suspension technologies centered around the in-wheel motor. Hyundai Mobis is currently developing the e-Corner System by installing it in real cars with a goal of completing the development within the next five years.

Oh Heung-sub, executive vice president, Head of Electrification, Hyundai Mobis, said, "We plan to complete the development of this technology that is both durable and reliable so that we can begin mass-production of the in-wheel system by the end of this year. We will continue to idealize the technology to ready ourselves for the future of mobility."

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the global no. 6 automotive supplier, headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Hyundai Mobis has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting, and automotive electronics. Hyundai Mobis operates its R&D headquarters in Korea, with four technology centers in the United States, Germany, China and India. For more information, please visit the website at http://www.mobis.co.kr/

