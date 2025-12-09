|
09.12.2025 09:46:54
Hyundai Mobis To Present More Than 30 Mobility Convergence Technologies At CES
(RTTNews) - Hyundai Mobis (012330.KS) said it will present more than 30 mobility convergence technologies at CES 2026, taking place in Las Vegas from January 6 to 9. The highlights are the updated M.VICS 7.0 cockpit integrated solution and the X-by-Wire electronic control technology. Also, Hyundai Mobis will feature a range of next-generation technologies across electronics, electrification, and chassis systems, including an augmented-reality head-up display, low-power display solutions, and high-performance EV drive systems.
Through CES, international exhibitions, and roadshows, the company will ramp up promotional efforts in key markets across North America and Europe. The company said these activities align with its goal of increasing the share of global OEM sales in its core component business to 40% by 2033.
