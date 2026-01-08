|
08.01.2026 06:33:07
Hyundai Mobis To Supply Actuators For Boston Dynamics'
(RTTNews) - Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. (012330.KS), on Tuesday, announced a strategic collaboration with Boston Dynamics at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, under which Hyundai Mobis will supply actuators for Atlas, Boston Dynamics' next-generation humanoid robot.
The partnership supports Hyundai Motor Group's $26 billion U.S. investment plan, which includes building and deploying tens of thousands of robots over the next several years to accelerate mass production for Atlas.
The agreement marks Hyundai Mobis' first official customer in the robotics sector.
Actuators is which convert control signals into physical movement and account for more than 60% of a humanoid robot's material cost, align closely with Hyundai Mobis' core strengths in automotive component development and large-scale manufacturing.
Hyundai Mobisis is currently trading 1.02% higher at KRW 396,500 on the Korea Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: Dow stärker erwartet -- ATX leichter -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen am Freitag letztlich im Plus
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt zu Verlusten tendiert, kann der deutsche Leitindex etwas zulegen. Der Dow verzeichnet weitere Gewinne. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts.