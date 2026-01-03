03.01.2026 15:40:29

Hyundai Motor America December Total Sales Up 1%

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported total December sales of 78,930 units, marking a 1% increase compared to December 2024. This achievement represents the company's best-ever December sales results.

Hybrid sales surged dramatically, jumping 71% in December and setting a new all-time monthly record. Models such as the Elantra, Santa Fe, Sonata, Tucson, and Palisade HEVs led this growth. Hyundai's core SUV lineup — Tucson, Santa Fe, and Palisade — also delivered strong performance, with retail sales rising 8% and total sales climbing 10% combined.

For the full year, Hyundai achieved its best-ever annual retail sales for the fifth consecutive year, selling 772,712 vehicles. Total sales reached 901,686 units, establishing a record for the third straight year. Annual sales records were set by several models, including the Elantra, Tucson, Santa Fe, Palisade, IONIQ 5, and Venue. Electrified vehicles accounted for 30% of Hyundai's retail mix, with hybrid sales increasing 36% and electric vehicle sales rising 7% year-over-year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX letztlich stärker -- DAX mit neuem Rekordschluss -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende stärker - Dow mit neuer Bestmarke - Asiens Börsen schließen größtenteils weit im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte im Montagshandel im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex markierte einen neuen Rekordstand. Die US-Börsen legten zum Wochenstart zu. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Montag weitgehend deutliche Gewinne eingefahren.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen