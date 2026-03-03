|
03.03.2026 15:32:05
Hyundai Motor America February Total Sales Up 6%
(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America reported Tuesday that it sold a total of an all-time February record of 65,677 units, up 6 percent from last year's 62,032 units, driven once again by majority sales of SUV lineup, including Tucson, Santa Fe, Palisade, and Kona. This marks the third consecutive month of record total sales.
Electric and hybrid vehicle sales increased a combined 56 percent to 22,357 total units, with electric vehicles growing by 6 percent and hybrids surging 79 percent, all February records.
For the year-to-date period, total sales grew 4 percent to 121,301 units from 116,535 units in the same period last year.
"Record-setting performances from IONIQ 5 and hybrid models, including Sonata HEV, Elantra HEV, Santa Fe HEV, and Tucson HEV, show how powerfully customers are responding to Hyundai's technology, design, and value. With momentum building across our EV, HEV, and ICE offerings, we expect this strong trajectory to continue," said Randy Parker, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKrieg in Nahost: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- ATX zum Handelsende tief in der Verlustzone -- DAX schließt deutlich unter 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus - Nikkei tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Dienstag tief im Minus. Auch der DAX zeigte sich sehr schwach. Der Dow präsentierte dich ebenfalls in Rot. Die Märkte in Fernost verzeichneten am Dienstag Abschläge.