Hyundai Motor America January Sale Rises By 2%

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor America, the subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HYMTF.OB), the Korean automobile major, reported higher sales in January compared to the same period last year, on account of surging hybrid demand, strong electrified performance and continued strength across Hyundai's core SUVs, which accounted for 77 percent of total sales.

January sales increased by 2 percent to 55,624 units from 54,503 units of the previous year.

According to Hyundai, Santa Fe and the all-new Palisade posted standout results, reinforcing the SUV family's leadership in the market.

"Hybrid demand was the star of the month, up more than 60%, showing just how strongly customers are embracing the strength, efficiency and advanced technology of our electrified lineup.", commented Randy Parker, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America.

Further, the Hyundai Palisade was named the 2026 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year by the North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year jury.

Currently, Hyundai shares are trading at 491,500 KRW, up 2.82 % on the Korean Stock Exchange.