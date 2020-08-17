Hyundai Motor America Names Fred DePerez Vice President of Product Line Management and Sales Planning

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America has appointed Fred DePerez as the new vice president of Product Line Management and Sales Planning. This newly created division will allow Hyundai to react more rapidly to market conditions and improve decision making across the enterprise. DePerez will oversee the current Product Line Management, Sales Planning, and Retail Operations teams.

Hyundai's Product Line Management group focuses on ways to improve performance by analyzing target customers, segment dynamics and the dealer's engagement level of each Hyundai vehicle. Sales Planning analyzes industry-wide trends and identifies national and regional growth opportunities for Hyundai. Retail Operations manages Hyundai's national incentive spending, certified pre-owned programs and sales planning activities. DePerez starts today and will report to Hyundai Motor North America president and CEO José Muñoz.

"Fred is a seasoned leader with an extensive background in understanding market conditions and delivering results," said Muñoz. "Creating this new division will allow us to better leverage data and take full advantage of national and regional opportunities to increase profits and gain market share. We are excited he's joined the Hyundai team."

DePerez has 25 years of automotive experience. Most recently, he was the vice president of Nissan's Northeast Region. He also spent six years at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles where he led Dodge brand operations and 11 years at Toyota Motor Sales USA in various sales and marketing positions.

DePerez has a Bachelor of Arts in business economics from the University of California, Los Angeles and a Master of Business Administration in marketing and corporate strategy from the University of Michigan'sRoss School of Business. He also served as a Non-Commissioned Officer in the United States Marine Corps.

