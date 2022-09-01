|
Hyundai Motor America Reports August 2022 Sales
- August Retail Sales up 24%; All-Time August Retail Sales Record
- Best All-Time Total and Retail Sales for Elantra HEV
- Green Car Sales Climb; Represent 13% of Retail Sales up 48%
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total August sales of 64,335 units, a 14% increase compared with August 2021. Santa Cruz (+132%), Venue (+67%), Santa Fe HEV (+14%), Palisade (+7%) and Tucson HEV (+5%) also established new August sales records. Hyundai achieved an all-time August retail sales record, increasing 24% year-over-year. Hyundai eco-friendly retail sales increased 48% on the month, with the Elantra HEV setting its best all-time sales record. Hyundai did not have any fleet sales during the month.
"We're seeing inventory begin to rebound which resulted in strong sales this month," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "Despite estimates of an overall industry decline our sales were driven by high demand for our product line of SUVs and eco-friendly vehicles."
August Total Sales Summary
Aug-22
Aug-21
% Chg
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
% Chg
2022 YTD
2021 YTD
% Chg
Hyundai
64,335
56,200
+14 %
124,966
124,700
+0 %
468,833
531,835
-12 %
August Product and Corporate Activities
- Hyundai IONIQ 5 Wins Car and Driver's 2022 EV of the Year Award: 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 earned Car and Driver's EV of the Year Award, adding another coveted honor to its trophy case. The publication put 20 top-rated EVs through rigorous testing over a three-week period. IONIQ 5 took the No.1 spot.
- Hyundai Among Tops in J.D. Power 2022 TXI Mass Market Index: J.D. Power designated Hyundai as its overall innovation leader for the mass market segment in the 2022 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) StudySM. This was the third year in a row that Hyundai topped the TXI Mass Market Innovation Index rankings.
- Hyundai Wins The Most Awards In The Best New Cars For Teens Categories: The 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, Tucson, Elantra Hybrid and Kona have earned U.S. News & World Report's "Best New Cars for Teens" awards. The 2019 Santa Fe was also named the 2022 Best Used Midsize SUV for Teens.
- Top-Ranked Honors In MotorTrend's Ultimate Car Rankings: Eleven Hyundai models were recognized in MotorTrend's Ultimate Car Rankings for the second half of 2022. The 2023 Elantra Hybrid and IONIQ 5 came first in the compact hybrid sedan and electric SUV (Non-Luxury Brands) categories, respectively.
- New Palisade Marketing Campaign: Hyundai Motor America launched a new campaign for its significantly enhanced 2023 Palisade SUV. Encompassing the fourth vehicle and latest extension of the novel OKAY Hyundai theme, the "Dad's Precious Cargo" campaign showcases the special bond and connection within the African American father-daughter dynamic.
- Hyundai Selects Agency to Reach U.S. Hispanic Audiences: Hyundai Motor America has selected independent, Hispanic-owned and operated Lopez Negrete Communications as its U.S. Hispanic marketing agency of record. Lopez Negrete will provide strategic marketing solutions to reach and engage diverse Latino audiences nationwide.
Model Total Sales
Vehicles
Aug-22
Aug-21
% Chg
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
% Chg
2022 YTD
2021 YTD
% Chg
Accent
2,174
1,067
+104 %
6,084
2,919
+108 %
13,514
13,023
+4 %
Elantra
14,238
10,942
+30 %
26,259
24,045
+9 %
75,103
98,102
-23 %
Ioniq
1
1,060
-100 %
7
2,679
-100 %
3,669
13,786
-73 %
Ioniq 5
1,516
0
0 %
3,494
0
0 %
17,186
0
0 %
Kona
3,388
5,582
-39 %
7,641
14,158
-46 %
40,428
65,154
-38 %
Nexo
18
43
-58 %
47
96
-51 %
318
230
+38 %
Palisade
8,220
7,705
+7 %
13,341
13,210
+1 %
56,978
56,711
+0 %
Santa Cruz
2,899
1,252
+132 %
5,700
1,333
+328 %
23,903
1,333
+1693 %
Santa Fe
9,510
7,207
+32 %
19,042
19,973
-5 %
76,937
83,083
-7 %
Sonata
4,833
8,277
-42 %
9,466
18,936
-50 %
29,061
73,134
-60 %
Tucson
14,305
11,151
+28 %
28,583
22,634
+26 %
112,654
106,151
+6 %
Veloster
281
146
+92 %
455
286
+59 %
1,584
1,647
-4 %
Venue
2,952
1,768
+67 %
4,847
4,431
+9 %
17,498
19,481
-10 %
Note: Electrified vehicles are hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell models.
Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.
