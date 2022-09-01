Hyundai Motor America Reports August 2022 Sales

August Retail Sales up 24%; All-Time August Retail Sales Record

Best All-Time Total and Retail Sales for Elantra HEV

Green Car Sales Climb; Represent 13% of Retail Sales up 48%

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total August sales of 64,335 units, a 14% increase compared with August 2021. Santa Cruz (+132%), Venue (+67%), Santa Fe HEV (+14%), Palisade (+7%) and Tucson HEV (+5%) also established new August sales records. Hyundai achieved an all-time August retail sales record, increasing 24% year-over-year. Hyundai eco-friendly retail sales increased 48% on the month, with the Elantra HEV setting its best all-time sales record. Hyundai did not have any fleet sales during the month.

"We're seeing inventory begin to rebound which resulted in strong sales this month," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "Despite estimates of an overall industry decline our sales were driven by high demand for our product line of SUVs and eco-friendly vehicles."

Aug-22 Aug-21 % Chg Q3 2022 Q3 2021 % Chg 2022 YTD 2021 YTD % Chg Hyundai 64,335 56,200 +14 % 124,966 124,700 +0 % 468,833 531,835 -12 %

Vehicles Aug-22 Aug-21 % Chg Q3 2022 Q3 2021 % Chg 2022 YTD 2021 YTD % Chg Accent 2,174 1,067 +104 % 6,084 2,919 +108 % 13,514 13,023 +4 % Elantra 14,238 10,942 +30 % 26,259 24,045 +9 % 75,103 98,102 -23 % Ioniq 1 1,060 -100 % 7 2,679 -100 % 3,669 13,786 -73 % Ioniq 5 1,516 0 0 % 3,494 0 0 % 17,186 0 0 % Kona 3,388 5,582 -39 % 7,641 14,158 -46 % 40,428 65,154 -38 % Nexo 18 43 -58 % 47 96 -51 % 318 230 +38 % Palisade 8,220 7,705 +7 % 13,341 13,210 +1 % 56,978 56,711 +0 % Santa Cruz 2,899 1,252 +132 % 5,700 1,333 +328 % 23,903 1,333 +1693 % Santa Fe 9,510 7,207 +32 % 19,042 19,973 -5 % 76,937 83,083 -7 % Sonata 4,833 8,277 -42 % 9,466 18,936 -50 % 29,061 73,134 -60 % Tucson 14,305 11,151 +28 % 28,583 22,634 +26 % 112,654 106,151 +6 % Veloster 281 146 +92 % 455 286 +59 % 1,584 1,647 -4 % Venue 2,952 1,768 +67 % 4,847 4,431 +9 % 17,498 19,481 -10 %

Note: Electrified vehicles are hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell models.

