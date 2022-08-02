Hyundai Motor America Reports July 2022 Sales

July Sales for Tucson Family Grew 24%; Tucson HEV up 50%

Green Cars Sales Increased 12% over July 2021

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total July sales of 60,631 units, a decrease of 11% compared with July 2021. SUV sales represented 66% of the total mix. The Tucson SUV line-up was up 24%, led by Tucson (+20%) and Tucson HEV (+50%) compared with July 2021. Green car sales increased 12% year over year. Both the Elantra HEV and the Tucson PHEV set new sales records for the month. Hyundai had no fleet sales in July 2022.

"We're very pleased with the demand for our Tucson lineup and its array of powertrain variants," said Bob Kim, vice president, national sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Our eco-friendly line-up continues to perform very well, led by the Elantra HEVs and Tucson PHEV, which had record months."

July Total Sales Summary

Jul-22 Jul-21 % Chg Q3

2022 Q3

2021 % Chg 2022

YTD 2021

YTD % Chg Hyundai 60,631 68,500 -11 % 60,631 68,500 -11 % 404,498 475,635 -15 %

July Product and Corporate Activities

Randy Parker Named CEO of Hyundai Motor America: Hyundai Motor America announced the promotion of Randy Parker to CEO of Hyundai Motor America. Parker will be responsible for Hyundai's commercial automotive operations in the United States and report to José Muñoz, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America. Parker was previously the senior vice president, national sales, Hyundai Motor America.

Brian Latouf Appointed to Lead New Global Chief Safety Office: As the newly created Global Chief Safety Officer, Brian Latouf will integrate the engineering resources of Hyundai and HMNA by combining safety field investigations, safety data analysis, and safety engineering performance into a streamlined global technical function.

Hyundai Executive Promotions: Hyundai Motor America announced the promotion of Bob Kim to vice president, national sales and David VandeLinde to vice president, after-sales, Hyundai Motor America. In his role Kim will oversee sales and field operations in the U.S. and was previously the general manager of the southern region for Hyundai Motor America. VandeLinde will continue to be responsible for leading dealer service programs and operations, parts and accessory sales, and owner marketing. Both executives will report to CEO Randy Parker.

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 Makes its Debut: Hyundai Motor Company launched the eagerly awaited IONIQ 6 Electrified Streamliner with a digital world premiere film (IONIQ 6 World Premiere Video). As the new model in the brand's IONIQ all-electric lineup brand, the electrified streamliner's array of advanced technologies, personalized space and features and extended range redefine the boundaries of electric mobility.

Hyundai Palisade and Santa Cruz Win Top J.D. Power 2022 U.S. APEAL Awards: J.D. Power designated the Hyundai Palisade and Santa Cruz as the most appealing vehicles in their segments in the 2022 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study SM.

Hyundai Motor's N Brand: Hyundai Motor's high-performance N sub-brand revealed its electrification vision to demonstrate the company's commitment to future-focused zero-emissions technologies. RN22e and N Vision 74 are inspirational examples of N's electrification vision.

July Model Total Sales Vehicles Jul-22 Jul-21 % Chg Q3

2022 Q3

2021 % Chg 2022

YTD 2021

YTD % Chg Accent 3,910 1,852 +111 % 3,910 1,852 +111 % 11,340 11,956 -5 % Elantra 12,021 13,103 -8 % 12,021 13,103 -8 % 60,865 87,160 -30 % Ioniq 6 1,619 -100 % 6 1,619 -100 % 3,668 12,726 -71 % Ioniq 5 1,978 0 0 % 1,978 0 0 % 15,670 0 0 % Kona 4,253 8,576 -50 % 4,253 8,576 -50 % 37,040 59,572 -38 % Nexo 29 53 -45 % 29 53 -45 % 300 187 +60 % Palisade 5,121 5,505 -7 % 5,121 5,505 -7 % 48,758 49,006 -1 % Santa Cruz 2,801 81 +3358 % 2,801 81 +3358 % 21,004 81 +25831 % Santa Fe 9,532 12,766 -25 % 9,532 12,766 -25 % 67,427 75,876 -11 % Sonata 4,633 10,659 -57 % 4,633 10,659 -57 % 24,228 64,857 -63 % Tucson 14,278 11,483 +24 % 14,278 11,483 +24 % 98,349 95,000 +4 % Veloster 174 140 +24 % 174 140 +24 % 1,303 1,501 -13 % Venue 1,895 2,663 -29 % 1,895 2,663 -29 % 14,546 17,713 -18 % Note: Electrified vehicles are hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell models.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

