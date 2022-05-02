Hyundai Motor Company Expands President and COO José Muñoz Responsibilities

Muñoz will be appointed to Hyundai Motor Company Board of Directors

SEOUL, South Korea and FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- José Muñoz, President & COO of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), has joined HMC's board of management. In his new role, he will be responsible for driving greater performance in key strategic regions, including Europe, India and the Middle East and Africa. Also, Mr. Muñoz will lead global talent acquisition & management to recruit and retain core talent in new technology-based businesses. To accelerate and maximize global operational performance, he will lead global sales, service, product planning as part of the Global Business Operations Division.

He will also launch the new global Product Line Management and Product Director Office. He will remain the President and CEO of Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America and Hyundai Motor America.

Mr. Muñoz will be a Member of the Board of Directors of Motional, a joint venture between automotive technology expert Aptiv and the Hyundai Motor Group effective May 10, 2022. He will also become a Member of the Hyundai Motor Company Board of Directors following the approval of the general shareholder's meeting in March 2023.

Since joining Hyundai in 2019, Muñoz has significantly increased Hyundai and Genesis profitability and market share. He has consistently delivered successive months of record sales and profits for both brands despite supply chain disruptions and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Muñoz led the dramatic turnaround of sales by enhancing operations and strengthening the dealer networks in North, Central and South America. His focus on sales, profitability, and recruiting diverse talent has improved Hyundai and Genesis' overall competitiveness.

"Jose is a definitely proven leader and we expect his expanded role will greatly enhance our global operational excellence," said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company.

With his expanded role, Muñoz will be based in the United States and South Korea.

Prior to joining Hyundai, Muñoz was the Chief Performance Officer for Nissan Motor Corporation and the Chairman of Nissan China and North America. During his 15-year tenure, he achieved significant profit growth and record sales. He also held multiple management positions at Toyota Motor Europe.

Mr. Muñoz, 56, a native of Spain, earned his Ph.D. in nuclear engineering from Polytechnic University of Madrid and earned an Executive MBA from IE Business School in Madrid. He has also completed executive management programs from Cranfield School of Management in the U.K. and INSEAD Business School in France. He is fluent in English, Spanish and French.

