Hyundai Motor, Kia Unveil DAL-e Delivery Robot

(RTTNews) - South Korean automakers Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliated Kia Corp. unveiled the new design of their DAL-e Delivery robot with a view to revolutionizing indoor autonomous delivery services.

The new DAL-e Delivery Robot, based on the delivery robot introduced in December 2022, offers advanced technologies, such as autonomous driving and face identification.

The new launch is expected to improve delivery performance, particularly in complex settings, such as offices and shopping malls.

The robot is equipped with face identification technology developed by Hyundai Motor's Robotics Lab and certified by the Korea Internet and Security Agency.

The companies noted that the robot's design is based on Plug & Drive or PnD modules, a mobility solution that combines a motor with steering, suspension, braking systems and environmental recognition sensors. This would improve delivery performance, especially in complex settings like offices and malls.

DAL-e Delivery can speed up to 1.2 m/s and navigates easily around obstacles and in narrow passages. With enhanced suspension, the robot offers stable transportation, with an increased cargo capacity for up to 16 cups of coffee and items weighing up to 10 kg.

DAL-e Delivery, which is set to debut at IGIS Asset Management's 'Factorial Seongsu' in the second quarter, aims to revolutionize efficient F&B and parcel delivery services.

Dong Jin Hyun, Vice President and Head of Robotics Lab at Hyundai Motor and Kia, said, "DAL-e Delivery offers efficient and reliable F&B and parcel dispatch services to ensure customers receive goods promptly. Our vision extends to implementing infrastructure interworking across diverse spaces, including offices, restaurants and shopping malls."