07.01.2026 10:48:46

Hyundai Motor Stock Gains On Reports Of Potential Autonomous Driving Collaboration With Nvidia

(RTTNews) - South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co. (HYMLF.OB) has seen its stock gain around 14% on Wednesday following reports of a potential deepened collaboration with AI chipmajor Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) in the field of autonomous driving.

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun reportedly held a closed-door meeting with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during the Consumer Electronics Show or CES 2026 in Las Vegas, shortly after Nvidia unveiled its Alpamayo open AI platform for self-driving cars at the tech event.

The development comes as Hyundai Motor announced its AI robotics strategy at CES 2026, aimed at leading the human-centered robotics era. The company debuted its real-world human-centered AI Robotics, showcasing its commitment to advancing AI expertise and capabilities.

Hyundai Motor has been strengthening its strategic partnership with Nvidia since last January. The companies, along with the Ministry of Science and ICT of the Republic of Korea, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding or MoU to enhance national Physical AI capabilities and further develop AI expertise based on their existing collaboration.

Regarding its AI robotics strategy, Hyundai Motor said it plans to deploy Atlas humanoid robots in its factories, which can perform higher-risk tasks and reduce human physical burden. By 2028, the company aims to establish a production system capable of manufacturing 30,000 robot units annually.

Furthermore, Hyundai Motor intends to connect global Physical AI industries, including Korea and the United States, to build a differentiated core foundation. The company's affiliates, such as Hyundai Motor, Kia, Hyundai Mobis, and Hyundai Glovis, will collaborate to establish an End-to-End (E2E) AI Robotics value chain.

Hyundai Motor also plans to accelerate the technological development of next-generation humanoids through collaborations with Boston Dynamics and Google DeepMind, aiming to drive safe and efficient deployment of these advanced robotic technologies.

As part of its broader initiative, Hyundai Motor has announced plans to invest $26 billion in the United States over four years, starting from 2025. This investment will be used to expand collaborations with major U.S. companies in robotics, AI, autonomous driving, and other future technologies, including the establishment of a new robotics facility with an annual capacity of 30,000 units.

In South Korea, Hyundai Motor shares traded at 350,500.00 Won, up 13.80%.

Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.

06.01.26 NVIDIA Outperform Bernstein Research
29.12.25 NVIDIA Buy UBS AG
29.12.25 NVIDIA Outperform Bernstein Research
19.12.25 NVIDIA Outperform Bernstein Research
09.12.25 NVIDIA Buy UBS AG
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
