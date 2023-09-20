|
20.09.2023 03:01:11
Hyundai Motor To Invest More Than $12 Bln In EV Manufacturing And Battery Production In Georgia
(RTTNews) - Hyundai Motor Group said Tuesday that it is investing $12.6 billion in new electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facilities in Georgia.
The investment includes the $7.59 billion Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America site in Bryan County, Georgia that will create more than 8,500 direct jobs and the $5 billion battery manufacturing facility joint venture with SK On in Bartow County, Georgia that will employ about 3,500 people, Hyundai said in a statement.
Georgia Tech and Hyundai Motor Group signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on research and applications to support the future of sustainable mobility, including developing a hydrogen economy and workforce development.
Hyundai noted that its economic impact in Georgia will be tens of billions of dollars in the years to come and will help create about 40,000 jobs.
