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10.04.2026 08:25:49
Hyundai Motor Unveils All-electric IONIQ Brand In China With Two Concept Cars
(RTTNews) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. (HYMTF.OB, HYMLF.OB, 005380.KS) on Friday announced the launch of its all-electric IONIQ brand in China, reinforcing its focus on the NEV market.
Ahead of Auto China 2026 on April 24, the company unveiled two China-focused concepts, the VENUS sedan and EARTH family SUV, showcasing its future design and mobility direction.
According to Hyundai, the move is part of a broader strategy to strengthen its presence in China, with upcoming models set to combine smart driving and advanced in-cabin technologies tailored to local customers, while maintaining strong safety and quality standards.
The IONIQ technologies intended for Chinese customers will include the introduction of autonomous driving systems developed with local partners, as well as the adoption of market-specific solutions, such as extended range electric vehicles or EREVs.
On the Korea Stock Exchange, shares of Hyundai were trading 0.10 percent higher at 490,000 won.
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