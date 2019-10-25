Hyundai of Moreno Valley Welcomed the Newest Hyundai Vehicle to its Showroom

MORENO VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hyundai of Moreno Valley has established itself as a trustworthy dealership for its customers located in Moreno Valley. This is due to the way the dealership does business. When a customer arrives at Hyundai of Moreno Valley, they are greeted warmly and treated kindly by everyone that works at the dealership.

Recently, Hyundai of Moreno Valley celebrated a very special vehicle arriving to its showroom – the all-new 2020 Hyundai Palisade. This brand-new SUV features three rows of seats, a powerful engine and many technology features.

Under the hood of this incredible SUV is a 3.8-liter direct injection V-6 engine that produces 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. There is also an eight-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, the 2020 Palisade features various modes for inclement weather to assist the driver in arriving at their destinations safely.

When a person sits behind the wheel of the 2020 Hyundai Palisade, the individual will be quite content and not want to leave. This is due to the beautiful Nappa leather seats. There are many technology features included in this SUV such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen navigation system, an in-car intercom and a digital instrument cluster.

Finally, the 2020 Hyundai Palisade is very safe. It comes standard with the following safety features: Safe Exit Assist, Ultrasonic Rear Occupant Alert with Blue Link® Notifications, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist and many more.

Interested parties that would like to see the 2020 Hyundai Palisade should visit the inventory page on the dealership's website, https://www.hyundaiofmorenovalley.com. Otherwise, the dealership can be reached by phone at 951-900-4248. Finally, customers that would like to see the SUV in person can stop into Hyundai of Moreno Valley. It is located at 27500 Eucalyptus Avenue in Moreno Valley.

SOURCE Hyundai of Moreno Valley