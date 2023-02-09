|
09.02.2023 18:14:00
Hyundai Palisade Wins 2023 MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Award
- Hyundai's SUV Flagship Wins Best Large Utility Honor
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the 2023 Hyundai Palisade was awarded the coveted MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Award for the Best Large Utility category. MotorWeek has been awarding Drivers' Choice Awards annually for the last 42 years.
"We are honored Palisade has received MotorWeek's 2023 Drivers' Choice Award for the Best Large Utility category," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor America. "Innovative design, eco-efficient drivetrains, driver convenience and advanced safety remain at the forefront of all we do at Hyundai, and we're pleased these attributes resonate with industry experts and customers alike."
MotorWeek's annual Drivers' Choice Awards look at vehicles from a buyer's point of view. Their selection process is largely shaped by trends and innovations, while simultaneously recognizing that consumers want value and reliability. The Palisade is Hyundai's flagship premium SUV with exceptional second and third row capacity, coupled with generous cargo space and customization options. It offers top-tier comfort, technology and convenience and safety features in a premium SUV design.
An episode of MotorWeek featuring this year's winners is scheduled to air beginning February 11th (check local listings) on PBS and on MAVTV Motorsports Network, February 26th.
Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.
