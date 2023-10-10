Hyundai Reveals Custom Santa Cruz for 2023 Rebelle Rally

Eighth-Annual All-Women Off-Road Navigation Rally Covers 1,500 Miles of Challenging Desert Terrain beginning Oct. 13

Automotive journalists Jill Ciminillo and Kristin Shaw to Compete in Rebelle Rally for Second Consecutive Year

Custom Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle to Compete in X-CROSS™ Class

Stunning Livery Created by Matt Marble and Kellen Gustine of Hyundai Design North America

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the eighth-annual Rebelle Rally, Hyundai Motor America is revealing the modifications and custom graphic wrap for the Brute Squad's Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle entry. For the second consecutive year, the modified Hyundai Santa Cruz will be piloted by automotive journalists Jill Ciminillo (navigator) and Kristin Shaw (driver), aka "The Brute Squad".

The Rebelle Rally is a grueling all-women, off-road navigational challenge starting and ending in the deserts of California starting Oct. 13. Over the span of eight demanding days, Shaw and Ciminillo will bravely tackle this adventure in a specially equipped Santa Cruz they call 'Sandy.' What's more, they'll take on this challenge with little more than a compass and paper maps to guide them – GPS and Internet-enabled devices are forbidden.

The Rebelle Rally Santa Cruz

The custom graphic wrap was created in California by Matt Marble, senior graphic designer and Kellen Gustine, junior exterior designer, Hyundai Design North America.

"As an artist, I'm excited to present the new livery scheme design of the Rebelle Rally Hyundai Santa Cruz, said Marble. "We were inspired by the natural ruggedness of the desert and worked to capture its beauty along with the adventurous nature of mountain journeys in every hue and line of our design."

The Santa Cruz's dramatic appearance was inspired by renowned typography, as well as the vibrant colors, logos, and decals popular among today's outdoor enthusiasts. The net result is a modern-yet-retro aesthetic reminiscent of 1970's design. The use of thick and prominent color blocking ensures vivid and saturated hues that create a striking contrast against the desert terrain backdrop. What truly sets this design apart is the eye-catching gradient sunset and bold mountain range in the foreground. Additionally, a cleverly designed horizon line tilts dynamically, aligning with the Santa Cruz's movement as it ascends a mountain or dune, creating a subtle yet engaging connection with the surrounding landscape.

From a performance standpoint, the Rebelle Rally Santa Cruz only required minimal modifications versus the mass-production model. These improvements were developed by Hyundai Motor America model-line engineer Eric Buxton and experts at the Hyundai America Technical Center. A selection of off-road gear was sourced from Hyundai and leading aftermarket companies including Rally Innovations, Truxxx, Gear Off Road, and Falken Tires. The custom, precision-crafted bed rack has been purpose-built to securely accommodate essential equipment, including four MaxTrax recovery boards, full-size spare tire and wheel, and a pair of reliable shovels. This vehicle's thoughtful combination of genuine Hyundai accessories and aftermarket enhancements shows customers how they can create a personalized Santa Cruz that suits their unique personalities and requirements. Modifications include:

Custom front bumper and skid plate for additional protection

Larger 17-inch Falken Wildpeak A/T3W off-road tires to enhance ground clearance and conquer rugged terrain

Rally Innovations front recovery mount with auxiliary lighting

Roof-rack-mounted light bar attached to Hyundai Genuine Accessory cross bars

Rear spare-tire mount with MaxTrax and shovel mounts

Truxxx lift kit (1.5-inch front, 1-inch rear)

Terratrip rally computer

An exciting graphic wrap showcasing the design elements embodied in Santa Cruz : ready for work, home, surf and mountain sports

: ready for work, home, surf and mountain sports Per Rebelle Rally rules, the Santa Cruz's antennas have been disconnected to eliminate GPS

About Rebelle Rally

The Rebelle Rally seamlessly merges a passion for off-roading with the exhilarating challenge of precision navigation. It's not just another motorsport event; it's a thrilling adventure that beckons participants to embrace the wilderness, challenging their limits and putting their navigation skills to the test without relying on modern GPS gadgets. What sets the Rebelle Rally apart is not just the off-road prowess it demands, but also the incredible camaraderie and empowerment the event fosters among the women who take part. It's a celebration of participants' achievements in the world of off-road motorsports, a thrilling adventure and an opportunity to connect with a community of like-minded strong women.

About The Brute Squad

Jill Ciminillo is a talented automotive writer, YouTube personality, podcaster, contributing editor to Consumer Guide Automotive, and the managing editor of Pickup Truck+SUV Talk. Catch up with her engaging content on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube at @jillciminillo.

Kristin Shaw is an accomplished freelance journalist who works in both automotive and aviation reporting. Her byline can be found in notable publications including Popular Science, Edmunds, Forbes, Road & Track, A Girls Guide to Cars, Motor1, Airport Improvement Magazine, and many more. For a closer look into Kristin's world, find her on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok @DriveModeShow and Twitter or Instagram @KristinVShaw.

For updates on the Brute Squad, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TeamBruteSquad and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/teambrutesquad/

"Kristin and I are looking forward to our second year in the Hyundai Santa Cruz," said navigator Jill Ciminillo. "This is an amazingly capable vehicle while managing to be comfortable at the same time. With the ever-changing weather conditions during Rebelle, we have the confidence to handle mud and sand as well as rocky terrain, and if we need to get out of the vehicle, we know there are heated-and-cooled seats as well as a phenomenal climate-control system waiting for us when we get back in. As we head into the 2023 Rebelle Rally, we have a better idea of what is ahead of us. We know there are seven 10-hour days ahead of us and we're lucky to be in our Hyundai Santa Cruz, which has some of the most comfortable seats for long-distance drives. That, combined with the carefully curated modifications to our dear Sandy means we're extra prepared for what's to come this year."

"Hyundai has been an incredible supporter and cheerleader for our team," said driver Kristin Shaw. "We know that Santa Cruz is capable and rugged from our experiences at last year's rally and through multiple training sessions. We've established strong teamwork and honed our skills. And every mile we travel gives us more experience and a better connection with the vehicle."

Off-roading can be dangerous, and Hyundai Motor America encourages drivers to consult their owner's manual and take appropriate safety precautions before using their appropriately equipped vehicles in off-road conditions.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

