Hyundai Rotem Q3 Operating Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Hyundai Rotem (064350.KS) reported third-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company of 176.64 billion won, a 11% decrease compared with 198.49 billion won, last year. Operating income declined to 247.07 billion won in the quarter, down 11% from 277.74 billion won in the third quarter of 2025. Sales were 1.62 trillion Korean won in the three months ended September 30, 2026, up 0.1% from a year ago.

Year-to-date sales through September 30, 2026, reached 4.68 trillion won, up 11.2% from 4.21 trillion won in the comparable nine-month period of 2025. Cumulative operating income totaled 703.66 billion won, down 4.7% from 738.18 billion won in the prior-year nine-month period.

Hyundai Rotem shares are trading at 99,100 won on Korea Exchange, up 2.27%.

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