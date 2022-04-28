Hyundai Santa Cruz Named 2022 Best Pickup Truck by the Northwest Automotive Press Association

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northwest Automotive Press Association (NWAPA) named the Hyundai Santa Cruz the 2022 Best Pickup Truck for the second year in a row during the NWAPA MudFest competition in Shelton, Washington.

"Receiving NWAPA's Best Pickup Truck award for the second year in a row confirms that Santa Cruz breaks new ground within the SUV, truck, and crossover segments by offering a true Sport Adventure Vehicle unlike anything else in the U.S. market," said Ricky Lao, director of product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "With its powerful and efficient powertrain options, a flexible open bed for gear, advanced technology and agile all-wheel drive platform, Santa Cruz has created an entirely new segment that meets a multitude of buyer needs."

Members of the NWAPA spent two days evaluating 20 SUVs, crossover vehicles and pickups on specially-prepared courses at the Ridge Motorsports Park in Shelton, Washington. The first day of testing consisted of on-pavement courses designed to allow evaluation of acceleration, braking, road manners, and handling. The second day focused on off-road performance, with challenges crafted to evaluate traction, clearance, chassis articulation, and the latest in off-road technology.

About NWAPA

NWAPA (www.nwapa.org) is a professional organization of automotive journalists and media members from throughout the Pacific Northwest and Southwest Canada. Founded in 1991, NWAPA includes 45 voting members representing newspapers, magazines, radio stations, media groups, and the internet.

