Hyundai to Carry Thule Brand Accessories in Dealerships Nationwide

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to a new partnership announced today, Hyundai owners can now purchase Thule's vehicle bike racks, roof racks, winter and water sport racks, and other cargo carriers and basket accessories directly from participating Hyundai dealers nationwide. Thule accessories can transport sports equipment and luggage safely, easily, and with style so Hyundai customers are free to live an active life. The curated selection of Thule accessories will be available through Hyundai dealers beginning November 14, 2019.

Thule believes in the value of an active lifestyle—whether in the city or in the great outdoors. This partnership comes at a perfect time in which Hyundai is expanding a line of SUVs targeted at an active lifestyle. With products built to fit a Hyundai owner's active outdoor lifestyle no matter the season, Thule's cargo management products will provide an efficient way for anyone to safely move their gear to their next adventure.

"This partnership with Thule proves to be great timing as we simultaneously grow our line of SUVs, including newcomers such as the Hyundai Palisade and Hyundai Venue," said Mike O'Brien, vice president of Product, Corporate and Digital Planning for Hyundai Motor America. "Whether you go camping every weekend or need some extra space for your kid's soccer gear, Thule and Hyundai are making it simpler than ever for you to maximize your lifestyle with this new accessory partnership. Thule is the leader in this space and their lifetime warranty is a good match to our brand aspirations."

"We are thrilled about our new partnership with Hyundai this year," said Tom Chimenti, director of original equipment sales, North America for Thule Group. "Our industry leading rack products are a perfect match for Hyundai's expanding line, and Thule's award winning offering of solutions to help transport your gear, regardless of activity, will be a great addition for any Hyundai owner looking to live an active lifestyle."

Thule designs and manufactures products including roof racks, bike, water and winter sport carriers, roof boxes, luggage, computer and camera bags, sports bags and backpacks, and child-related products such as baby joggers, child bike seats and bike trailers. The products are sold in more than 140 countries worldwide.

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Thule Group

Thule Group is a world leader in products that make it easy to bring the things you care for — easily, securely and in style — when living an active life. Under the motto Active Life, Simplified. — we offer products within Sport&Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter equipment, and roof top tents mounted on car), Active with Kids (bike trailers, strollers and child bike seats), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for motorhomes and caravans) and Packs, Bags & Luggage (e.g. computer and camera bags, luggage and hiking backpacks).

Thule Group has about 2,300 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 140 markets and in 2018, sales amounted to SEK 6.5 billion.

